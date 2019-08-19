Nissan is gearing up to reveal the second-generation Juke for the 2020 model year, but the company isn’t finished with the teases just yet. The company has been dropping teasers leading up to the reveal, and the latest from the Japanese-based automaker is a trio of images of a camouflaged prototype along with new information about the funky crossover.

The images give us our best look yet since our last round of spy photos. While the U.S. has the much more tame and traditional Nissan Kicks, European customers, where the Juke has been a smashing success for the company, will get a second-generation Juke that appears to retains the original’s funky aesthetic. The camouflage does a tremendous job hiding the new Juke’s design details; however, it’s impossible to hide its overall shape. The sleek windshield, sloping roof, and stylish hatch are all return.

Nissan dropped a few concrete details about the crossover along with the images. The 2020 Juke will come with 19-inch wheels, Nissan ProPILOT technology, and it will grow in size over the outgoing model, which will give the crossover more room inside. Nissan also says the Juke will have the latest technology and “fun to drive” performance.

Renault’s CMF-B platform underpins the new Juke with a variety of engines likely available. Customers should expect fuel sippers such as the 1.0- and 1.3-liter gasoline engines. A 1.5-liter diesel should be available, too. There could also be a more potent 1.6-liter turbocharged mill making around 200 horsepower (149 kilowatts), which should be plenty to give the Juke it’s “fun to drive” personality. Front-wheel drive is likely standard with all-wheel drive available as an option.

The 2020 Nissan Juke debuts September 3. Sales should start before the end of the year or in early 2020 at the latest.

Source: Nissan