Introducing something even more special than last year’s Divo at Pebble Beach was no easy feat, but Bugatti managed to steal the show in Monterey, CA with its EB110 tribute car. Appropriately dubbed Centodieci (one hundred and ten), the new Chiron-based masterpiece sends out a Transformers kind of vibe with its futuristic low-slung shape while still paying homage to the 1990s hypercar.

As a nod to its source of inspiration, the Centodieci’s horseshoe grille is considerably smaller when compared to recent Bugattis. At the back, the wing has been attached to the body in the same vein as on the EB110 SS and is mechanically adjustable to the desired angle of inclination. Another nod to its predecessor is the transparent glass surface over the engine, but instead of a quad-turbo 3.5-liter V12 engine, there’s now a 1,600-horsepower W16 also with four turbochargers.

Gallery: Bugatti Centodieci

99 Photos

The Centodieci is more than just a modernized EB110 and you can see that at the back where the old pill-shaped taillights have been replaced by new “flying” taillight elements with eight LED graphics on two tiers. The matte black tailpipes with an anodized finish stacked on top of each other flank the diffuser to create a much more aggressive derrière compared to the Super Sport from more than 25 years ago.

As a visual contrast with the one-off La Voiture Noire, Bugatti displayed the hand-built Centodieci at Pebble Beach with a white coat of paint. Needless to say, those 10 people fortunate enough to buy the $8.9-million hypercar can go with virtually any other color. Customers will have to patiently wait to take delivery of their prized possessions since deliveries are not scheduled to commence until 2021.

Hopefully, that tantalizing 310-mph Chiron will be out by then, although that also depends on a tire manufacturer willing to provide the rubber advanced enough to withstand such velocities.

Live Photos: Beverly Braga