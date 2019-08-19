Do you still remember the Pontiac G6? It was a relatively humble midsize model produced by General Motors between 2004 and 2010, and was based on the company’s Epsilon platform, shared with models like the Chevrolet Malibu and Saab 9-3. It wasn’t super special but was a decent sedan/coupe with cool features like a remote engine start system, automatic headlights, and panoramic sunroof. The engine range included four- and six-cylinder engines with up to 252 horsepower (188 kilowatts). But, just like any other production car out there, the G6 had a single engine mounted at the front.

The same can’t be said for the example featured in the video above. The clip comes from David Stapley on YouTube and shows what appears to be a late G6 blue sedan with a four-cylinder engine at the front. This means the car came out of the factory with the 2.4-liter motor, delivering either 169 hp (126 kW) or 164 hp (122 kW) depending on the exact model year. But! If you jump to the 40-second mark of the video, you’ll see there’s another engine right behind the front seats and it appears to be a V6.

It’s a bit shocking to see a naked engine behind your back with all the wiring exposed but you’ll get even more surprised a few seconds later when the second motor actually starts. The video doesn’t provide a detailed explanation of how the car works but its creator gives a bit more information in the comment section.

“With how the ECUs are programmed (stock programming) you can be in second in the front trans and 4th in the rear and the front motor is just revving high until it corrects gears. Gear changes are also very smooth because the torque converter absorbs everything. If you give it gas in said situation they both shift to 1st and you fly forward.”

Another video shows the project has some suspension issues coming from the fact that the rear engine rides on front-wheel-drive suspension with a steering rack. Everything is detailed in the video below so make sure to take a quick look and let the owner of this dual-engine G6 know if you have a solution for his suspension problems.

Source: David Stapley on YouTube