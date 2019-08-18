Watching Restoration Of This 60-Year-Old Tonka Trunk Is Mesmerizing

There's truly something very satisfying about putting the right skills to work and having the right tools for the job. It makes working on a task more efficient, and downright enjoyable. Just like a man's fascination with hardware stores, many of us are naturally drawn to something that requires a little bit of elbow grease to get right; it's sort of a tinkerer's itch. That same itch seems to be the main idea behind the YouTube channel called Rescue & Restore, where we see a lot of classic toys and memorabilia refurbished and returned to their former glory.

In the video above, Rescue & Restore get their hands on a very cool 1960's Tonka Tow Truck. Surely this toy has seen better days, with the rust and grime having built up since the toy was stored in less than favorable conditions. Tonka traces its roots back to 1946, and was then named Mound Metalcraft. Their business, the brainchild of Lynn Everett Baker, Avery F. Crounse and Alvin F. Tesch, was actually to manufacture gardening tools. Yeah, not too exciting. They didn't get into the toy making business until 1955, where it would prove not just to be a good sideline, but more profitable, as well. And so, Tonka Toys Incorporated was born, the name coming from the Dakota Sioux word "Tanka" or Tonka, which means "great" or "big". The truck in the video comes from their popular line of pressed steel toys that fit the usual trucking or construction theme that the brand is known for, even to this day.

In the video, you'll see a lot of great shots on how to deconstruct, restore, and reapply various metal parts in order to create a fantastic restoration of the original truck. It's almost therapeutic, in a way, seeing all the hardware in a workshop put to good use. If you have almost twenty minutes to kill, this video is a relaxing way to do it. Oh, and we dig those white sidewall tires.

Source: Rescue & Restore via YouTube