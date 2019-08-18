Some cars can be stolen in seconds.

Keyless cars provide huge convenience for owners and drivers alike, however, they also make stealing cars considerably easier as well.

In a matter of seconds, criminals can take keyless cars by using a device to relay to signal from key fob in the house to the car, allowing them to open the car, start it, and drive off.

Car thefts in England and Wales are currently at an eight-year high – last year alone, 106,000 cars were taken.

Now What Car? magazine has tested seven new cars all equipped with keyless tech to see which are the most vulnerable to theft.

Keyless Cars: The Good And The Bad

The publication discovered that the new DS3 Crossback Ultra Prestige could be unlocked and started in 10 seconds, while the Audi TT RS could also be pinched in the same time, but only when the optional keyless entry system was active – the keyfob can be disabled if it hasn't moved for a predetermined period of time.

The Land Rover Discovery Sport was another bad performer in the test, and could be stolen in 30 seconds.

As well as Audi, BMW, Ford, and Mercedes-Benz have all introduced motion detection technology for their keys, which disables them if they remain untouched and not moving around. When the keys were deactivated, the cars couldn't be taken in the What Car? test.

Jaguar Land Rover meanwhile has attempted to throw off thieves by having its keys emit a range of radio signals, preventing thieves from locking onto one signal.

"It is outrageous that some car makers have introduced keyless entry and start systems without making them anywhere near as secure as the traditional alternatives they’ve replaced," said What Car? editor Steve Huntingford. "It is great news that a small number of brands are taking the problem of car theft seriously, but more needs to be done to improve security, particularly of desirable used models."

What Car? exclusive security test results

Audi TT RS Roadster

Get into car

Drive Away

Advanced Key inactive 

Not possible

Not possible

Advanced Key active

5 seconds

5 seconds

BMW X3 (2018)

Get into car

Drive Away

Digital Smart Key inactive

Not possible

Not possible

Digital Smart Key active

40 seconds

20 seconds

DS3 Crossback Ultra Prestige

Get into car

Drive Away

Standard Key 

5 seconds

5 seconds

Ford Fiesta

Get into car

Drive Away

Sleeping key fob inactive

Not possible

Not possible

Sleeping key fob active

40 seconds

20 seconds

Land Rover Discovery

Get into car

Drive Away

Standard key

20 seconds

Not possible

Land Rover Discovery Sport (2018)

Get into car

Drive Away

Standard key

10 seconds

20 seconds

Mercedes-Benz A-Class

Get into car

Drive Away

Keyless-Go key fob inactive

Not possible

Not possible

Keyless-Go key fob active

30 seconds

20 seconds