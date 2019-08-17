See 2008 Audi R8 V8 Drag Race The Latest TTS Roadster

The guys at carwow are at it again, and this time, Matt Watson has an interesting match up for us today; two Audis eleven years apart. As we all know, eleven years is a very, very long time in terms of how far engine technology can go, and that's not taking into account any advancements in exhaust, platform construction, and aerodynamics. So when you take the latest Audi TTS and pit it against a 2008 Audi R8, the winner should be pretty clear, right? Of course, you're better off watching the video above as we won't spoil the results.

The premise for this race is simple. The Audi TTS in the UK costs about £45,000 ($54,700) brand new, while the 2008 Audi R8 can be had on the second hand market for the same price. Eleven years ago, the Audi R8 with a V8 and a (tasty) manual transmission came in at around £95,000 ($115,400). So the question is; if you had that kind of money lying around, would you go for the TTS or the used R8?

Specifications wise, the Audi TTS comes with a turbocharged, four-cylinder 2.0-liter mill that makes 306 horsepower and 295 pound-foot of torque mated to a seven-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox. The older Audi R8 comes with a naturally aspirated 4.2-liter V8 with 424 horsepower and 317 pound-foot of torque equipped with three pedals and a six-speed manual gearbox. The TTS does come with launch control, but both cars tip the scales at 3,530 pounds. Will the R8 pull ahead with superior numbers, or will the TTS come out on top with quicker shift times?

As with every drag race by carwow, you can expect results from a standing start, rolling start at 50 miles per hour, and an emergency brake test from 70 miles per hour.

Source: carwow via YouTube