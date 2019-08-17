Monterey Car Week is full of amazing vehicles, the vast majority of which shine with all the glory an infinitely buffed coat of wax can produce. There are also interesting barn finds and cool unrestored drivers that are blissful automotive time capsules, bringing the sounds and smells of the past into present-day motoring. This miles-long 1949 Hudson sort-of falls into the latter category at Pebble Beach, as it was a barn find. It’s also an unrestored “10-footer” or rather, that’s what Icon would like you to believe.

Yes, this fabulous Hudson is another awesome Icon creation, and as with many previous builds, there’s far more going on behind the scenes than its slightly weathered exterior would have you believe. We’ll jump right to the good part with the 6.2-liter supercharged LS9 V8, cranking out 638 horsepower (476 kilowatts) and 604 pound-feet (819 Newton-meters) of torque under the hood. It’s all sent to the back wheels through a built 4L85 four-speed automatic transmission, but there isn’t some old-school solid axle back there. Icon fitted a four-wheel independent suspension to this old lead sled, along with big Brembo brakes to handle stopping duties.

Gallery: ICON Derelict 1949 Hudson Coupe

32 Photos

The undercarriage work is actually far more impressive than it sounds. Resto-modding a Hudson with its partial unibody construction isn’t quite as simple as bolting up new hardware to an old body-on-frame Chevy. Custom-designed Art Morrison subframe assemblies were developed to give the big cruiser the proper underpinnings to handle the upgrades. The result is proper late-‘40’s land yacht with a lowered stance that looks diabolically evil.

Even more impressive is the interior, though we suspect it will fall into the love-it-hate-it category. It’s comprised of hand-dyed alligator and calf leather, with wool for both the carpeting and headliner. More wool is found on alligator-trimmed sun visors, and several components such as knobs were recreated in aluminum. An updated HVAC system was installed to keep occupants cool among all that wool; LED lights were installed throughout the greenhouse, and the Hudson’s original gauges were restored and updated to accept computer-control signals. All total, 400 hours of labor went into the interior alone.

The custom build was completed for a repeat Icon customer in Tennessee. As always, no costs are included in such an endeavor but you can bet it’s not cheap. On the flip side, you won’t find another vintage Hudson like this anywhere in the world.

Source: Icon