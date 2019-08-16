Pebble Beach is underway, which means automakers are trotting out their latest and greatest in California. Bugatti is there with its Centodieci while Lamborghini unveiled the Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster. The event is our first chance to see a ton of cars, new and old alike, in the metal, and Acura brought two of its latest reveals – the Type S Concept and the 2020 NSX Indy Yellow Pearl.

The Type S Concept gives us our first look at what future Acura models will likely look like, and the design direction is beautiful. The car is stunning with a long hood, sloping roof, chiseled design, and gorgeous Double Apex Blue Pearl paint. It looks more like a sports car than a luxury sedan, and that’s a good thing.

Acura’s styling has been a bit of a mess, but this new Type S concept is just one step in a long journey for the company to reintroduce its Type S performance sub-brand. Seeing anything like this in Acura showrooms is still a few years away.

What’s not out of reach is the 2020 Acura NSX in Indy Yellow Pearl paint. This is a throwback to the Spa Yellow color offered on the 1997-2003 NSX and joins Berlina Black as one of two heritage colors available today.

The paint isn’t cheap at $1,000; however, it’s nothing compared to the car’s starting price of $157,500 that does not include the pesky $1,995 destination and handling charge. Order books are open for the 2020 NSX, including those who want to opt for the brighter paint color. Deliveries start in in November.

Pebble Beach and Monterey Car Week are always fun as automakers often unveil limited edition models, gorgeous design concepts, or something else entirely that surprises and tickles the fancy of enthusiasts. While Bugatti will gobble up the headlines, these are important reveals for Acura. The automaker is tapping into its heritage with the NSX while looking toward the future with the Type S Concept. And both look good, too.

Photos: Beverly Braga