ROLLS-ROYCE ‘PEBBLE BEACH 2019 COLLECTION’ BRINGS AN EXPLOSION OF COLOR TO MONTEREY CAR WEEK

16 August 2019, Pebble Beach, California

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars revealed today the ‘Pebble Beach 2019 Collection,’ Inspired by the hills, sand and sea surrounding Pebble Beach, this year’s collection is the most colorful yet. The Collection includes 13 beautiful Bespoke Commissions offered exclusively for the clients attending Monterey Car Week 2019 and will be revealed at a series of exclusive activities hosted by the luxury brand throughout the week.

The collection is headlined by the brand’s flagship, Phantom. Rolls-Royce Bespoke designers have cloaked this Phantom in a shimmering Black Diamond and Gold Bespoke exterior. The interior features the Rolls-Royce Phantom Gallery, a feature available in no other motor car in the world, is designed to house personalized art making the Phantom an extension of its owners art and design collection. The ‘Best Car in the World’ raised the bar of luxury with the introduction of the new Rolls-Royce ‘Architecture of Luxury’ which delivers the ‘magic carpet ride’, defining Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

Cullinan marks its second year at Pebble Beach with some of the most extensive Bespoke designs of in the ‘Pebble Beach 2019 Collection.’ The four vehicles on display during the week feature colors including, Burnout Grey, Black Green, Iced Gunmetal and Galilea Blue. The iced finish showcases one of the most popular innovations in surface finishes from the paint specialists at Rolls-Royce. The subtle finish offers the solid effect of matte colors with an elegant shine. Color finish innovations are nothing new to a design group that has built finishes using glass, silver, gold and even diamonds for Bespoke commissions.

The ‘Pebble Beach 2019 Pastel Collection’ – Black Badge is goes beyond Black

Following recent years of alternating drought, fire and rain, the Monterey Peninsula this year is awash in seas of colorful wildflowers. Highlighting this year’s debuts are a trio of Bespoke motor cars showcasing the creative color capabilities of the Bespoke designers in Goodwood, Home of Rolls-Royce. The Pastel Collection draws upon painter’s palette of colors this year’s ‘wildflower superbloom’ on the Monterey Peninsula. The collection includes three one-of-one Black Badge Commissions adding new colors to the Rolls-Royce Bespoke palate and reaffirming the idea that Black Badge Rolls-Royce don’t have to be black.

The collection starts with Black Badge Ghost in Light Green Solid, a new Bespoke exterior Finish. The pastel green represents the rebirth of the flora on the peninsula following the years of drought and fire. The hand-crafted leather interior is Black with a striking Serenity Green splash highlighting the iconic Black Badge technical fiber.

The drophead creation among the collection is Black Badge Dawn in Coral Solid which showcases the Bespoke finish that can only come after seven coats of paint and more than 9 hours of hand polishing in the Goodwood paint workshop. The new pastel color carries over to the Bespoke aero cowling giving the Dawn a colorful yet aggressive exterior. The Black Badge Dawn interior is finished in Artic White and Sunset carrying over the visual imagery of the blooming northern California hills and valleys.

The final piece of the trio is Black Badge Wraith in Semaphore Yellow, a bright and sunny finish for the most powerful member of the Rolls-Royce family. Black Badge Wraith features a Selby Grey and Lemon interior with the iconic Rolls-Royce Black Badge Starlight Headliner. The ‘Roll-Royce 2019 Pastel Collection’ presents Black Badge unlike you’ve ever seen before.

This collection showcases the alter ego of Rolls-Royce Bespoke as the brand highlights the potential of its Black Badge Bespoke offer. The combined skills of the Bespoke craftspeople from the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, England, and the rebellious spirit of Black Badge has propelled the brand into the 21stcentury appealing to the risk-taker who is not afraid to embrace a bold and progressive statement of true and modern luxury, in an aggressive form. All Black Badge commissions feature a stunning technical fiber fascia and interior accents as well as custom Black Badge Bespoke Starlight Headliners and Bespoke ‘Pebble Beach 2019 – special commission’ treadplates.

“Every year thousands of Rolls-Royce Owners come together for Monterey Car Week, It’s one of our most important family gatherings each year around the world, especially for our American owners. This year we present the largest offering of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars ever and in the most vivid Bespoke colors and configurations in history. Each and every commission has been created by the designers and craftspeople at Goodwood, home of Rolls-Royce working with the finest metal, leather, wood and precious materials. It’s thrilling to introduce the 2019 Pebble Beach Collection as the world gathers to view he classics the brand has created over the past 115 years.” Martin Fritsches, President of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars North America.

The full family on display

The full collection of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars on display includes a total of Phantom, four Cullinan, four Dawn, two Ghost and two Wraith. The special vehicles will be on display at Quail, A Motorsports Gathering as well as at the exclusive Roll-Royce Villa in Carmel.