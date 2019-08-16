It has four motors, 1,200 horsepower, and enough torque to tow the Death Star.
There’s a new electric hypercar in the mix, and this one looks seriously promising. It’s built by a California-based company called Drako, and it has a rather simple name – GTE. The car makes its public debut today at Pebble Beach, but according to a press release from Drako, the GTE is anything but simple. Such fantastic specs from an as-yet-unknown automaker aren't really uncommon, but before you chalk this up to another vaporware EV supercar, you should watch the video above. This machine is very quick, and it’s very real.
What are these fantastic specs we mentioned? For starters, the GTE gets four electric motors – one at each wheel – that produce a combined 1,200 horsepower (895 kilowatts) and a positively obscene 6,491 pound-feet (8,800 Newton-meters) of torque. No, that’s not a typo, and we wouldn’t be surprised if you found that figure to be a tad lofty. However, electric motors are certainly known for offering massive amounts of instant torque, and seeing the way this car accelerates between corners at Drako’s website tells us that figure is probably pretty darned accurate. Flat-out, this EV is said to hit 206 mph.
Having four individual motors also means the GTE can make prolific use of torque vectoring. Each motor sends power through a direct-drive gearbox, and a snazzy computer system can precisely control power to each wheel. Drako says that its torque-vectoring algorithms were developed at the Nürburgring and can adjust torque at each wheel over 1,000 times per second. That number does seem rather fantastical to us, but then again, the on-track video shows a car that looks very buttoned-down in the corners.
At this point, we should probably address something obvious. If this four-door looks suspiciously like a Fisker Karma, you’re not wrong. Fisker supplied the chassis, and yes, it’s slated to be a road-going hypercar with accommodations for four people. A 90 kWh battery holds the power, and it’s capable of fast recharging through 150 kW outlets. Drako, however, seems more interested in sharing the GTE's admittedly impressive track performance, because we aren’t given stats on range or recharge time.
Honestly, such things probably won’t matter to GTE buyers. The company plans to build just 25 models at $1.25 million each, with deliveries expected to begin in 2020.
Silicon Valley supercar manufacturer, Drako Motors, introduces its first limited production electric supercar, Drako GTE, in a World Premiere taking place at the prestigious Quail Motorsports Gathering in Carmel, California. GTE is the culmination of nearly a decade of unrelenting design, engineering and track development by a world class team assembled by Drako Motors Founders, Dean Drako and Shiv Sikand. Driven by the company's mission of creating stunning, driver focused supercars that deliver exhilarating performance with maximum control and safety - on road and track, GTE is a four passenger ultra luxury supercar with a 1,200 hp quad motor architecture, a 206 mph top speed, and cornering precision unlike any other supercar on the road today.
The Drako GTE on display is a fully functional production supercar delivered to the stage directly
from lapping the track, it is not a design concept or prototype. GTE is entering series production
following the Quail World Premiere and deposit holders will have the opportunity to experience
GTE’s performance firsthand on the track at a customer experience event this November.
QUAD MOTOR ARCHITECTURE
With a fully electric quad motor architecture, GTE was designed to elevate the modern driver
experience to an entirely new level. Four permanent magnet hybrid synchronous motors
generate a colossal 1,200 hp and 8,800 Nm of combined wheel torque providing astonishing
acceleration up to a 206 mph top speed. Each of GTE’s wheels are connected to a motor through
separate direct-drive gearboxes enabling individual wheel control for extremely precise torque
delivery.
Drako’s industry leading torque vectoring algorithms developed on the Nürburgring utilize many
variables to proactively adjust positive and negative torque on each wheel over one thousand
times per second. Beyond achieving maximum traction in straight-line acceleration, GTE drivers
experience unrivalled turning capability and incredible safety on any kind of road surface - a
feeling almost as if the laws of physics have been exceeded.
STUNNING GT DESIGN
Drako GTE’s design is a visual expression of the sheer emotion that comes with driving it.
Powerful, agile and firmly planted on the ground. A design that combines a muscular four seater
body with the elegance and sensuality of the true GT car, expressed in the fluidity of its lines and
the sophistication of the surfaces.
GTE’s front fascia is dominated by three air intakes that are surrounded by full and continuous
surfaces allowing the eye to caress the car without interruptions. The different elements are
connected through a play of lines that give origin to signature details and slim lights that
together create a confident expression and an aggressive focus on the road ahead.
Being a genuine performance car, aerodynamics played a central role in the design of the GTE.
This is visible in the fluid shapes and the archetypal ‘coda tronca’ (or Kamm Tail) design of the
rear. But it’s the low splitter of the front and the prominent diffuser in the back that reveal the
true sports car DNA of the GTE.
Removing GTE’s one-piece, full carbon fiber hood presents a magnificent view unlike any other
electric vehicle ever made. GTE’s bespoke inverters, cooling system and suspension components
are fully visible for the automotive aficionado.
DIALED-IN DRIVER CONTROL
Drako’s driver oriented Quattro Manettino consists of four console mounted switches to dial-in
every aspect of the driving experience. Full control of torque vectoring and slip control, front to
rear power distribution, and fine-grained regenerative braking control, allows drivers to adjust
powertrain characteristics to match their driving style. The Quattro Manettino also provides the
ability to select one of six road surface conditions - RACE, TRACK, DRY, RAIN, SNOW, ICE -
optimizing GTE’s performance in every driving environment.
MASSIVELY PARALLEL COOLED BATTERY
GTE’s battery was designed from the ground-up for megawatt power output as well as cooling
capabilities to withstand track level performance on the world’s most challenging circuits. With
90 kWh of energy capacity and the ability to output 1,800 continuous and 2,200 peak amps,
GTE’s battery is designed to supply GTE’s four motors with 900 kW of uninterrupted power.
An internal massively-parallel cooling architecture integrates numerous cooling channels
surrounding each individual battery cell to quickly dissipate heat lap after lap. Three oversized
radiators at the front of the car are fed with ample airflow through GTE’s aggressive three
section front fascia to ensure overheating does not inhibit lap time.
GTE is compatible with current available EV charging infrastructure. Standard AC charging utilizes
the J1772 protocol with the vehicle’s onboard 15 kW charger. DC fast charging is available with
either Chademo or CCS (Combined Charging System) up to 150 kW, providing high speed
charging and convenience on long distance journeys.
TRACK LEVEL POWER ELECTRONICS
Each of GTE's quad motors is paired to an individual high capacity motor controller specifically
designed for the endurance of extreme track and performance driving. With four independent
controllers, GTE can precisely distribute a massive +225 kW to -225 kW range of potential power
through each motor with millisecond speed and accuracy. This enables immediate response to
driver input with near zero latency.
ROAD AND TRACK READY CHASSIS
GTE is outfitted with top level components throughout its chassis. Öhlins suspension provides
superior composure and ride quality on the road, while also offering full four-way adjustability for
the track. Front and rear carbon ceramic Brembo brakes deliver phenomenal stopping power
without fade during prolonged track sessions. 20 inch Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2 tires serve as
track tires, while 21 inch Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires provide advanced road capabilities.
A chassis structure from Fisker was specifically selected for GTE as the platform met the
structural and design criteria for an incredible grand coupé. The long wheelbase comfortably
accommodates four passengers as well as GTE’s quad motor powertrain and floor-mounted
battery - both of which contribute to an extremely low center of gravity for superior handling and
driving dynamics.
FOUR PASSENGER LUXURY
As an ultra premium grand touring supercar, GTE luxuriously accommodates four passengers and
their luggage while providing ample legroom and easy ingress and egress. The front and rear
seats are designed with a blend of hand stitched leather and alcantara striking the perfect
balance between extraordinary comfort and supportive bolstering for high performance driving.
To uniquely personalize GTE, owners can configure their car by selecting from a wide range of colors, materials and finishes.
colors, materials and finishes.
GTE PRODUCTION AND DELIVERIES
Drako GTE production begins following the World Premiere. The total expected worldwide
production of GTE is limited to 25 units with a $1.25M base price. Orders and deposits are now
being accepted and the first GTE customer deliveries are expected to take place in 2020.