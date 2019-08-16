The Aston Martin Valhalla and Valkyrie are the British brand's one-two punch of supercars with names straight out of Norse mythology. In a new video, the pair hit the track at Silverstone and also pose in a gallery of impressive photos. The new outing comes as part of a celebration of the Valhalla's North American debut at the Quail event during Monterey Car Week.

Gallery: Aston Martin Valkyrie And Valhalla On Track

11 Photos

The Valhalla has a similar appearance to the Valkyrie, but Aston Martin positions it as a more road-friendly machine. The new model uses a twin-turbo V6 with hybrid assistance. Aston Martin isn't discussing the powertrain's output yet, but rumors put the number at 1,000 horsepower (746 kilowatts). There's carbon fiber throughout the Valhalla to keep weight down, and it reportedly weighs just 2,976 pounds (1,350 kilograms).

Aston Martin is only making 500 Valhallas, and the company says that it already has more reservations than that. The automaker isn't publicly discussing the price, but the starting figure is reportedly £875,000 ($1.1 million at current exchange rates). The first owners allegedly get to experience the supercar in 2021.

For comparison, the Valkyrie uses naturally-aspirated, Cosworth-built 6.5-liter V12 with hybrid assistance that makes a total of 1,160 horsepower (865 kilowatts) and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque. The engine can rev to a sky-high 11,100 rpm. Aston Martin is only making 150 of them at a price of $3.2 million each. Like the Valhalla, all of the reservations are gone. The first delivery happens before the end of the year.