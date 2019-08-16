Watch Aston Martin Valhalla Take Its First Steps On Track With Valkyrie
The Aston Martin Valhalla and Valkyrie are the British brand's one-two punch of supercars with names straight out of Norse mythology. In a new video, the pair hit the track at Silverstone and also pose in a gallery of impressive photos. The new outing comes as part of a celebration of the Valhalla's North American debut at the Quail event during Monterey Car Week.
Gallery: Aston Martin Valkyrie And Valhalla On Track
The Valhalla has a similar appearance to the Valkyrie, but Aston Martin positions it as a more road-friendly machine. The new model uses a twin-turbo V6 with hybrid assistance. Aston Martin isn't discussing the powertrain's output yet, but rumors put the number at 1,000 horsepower (746 kilowatts). There's carbon fiber throughout the Valhalla to keep weight down, and it reportedly weighs just 2,976 pounds (1,350 kilograms).
Aston Martin is only making 500 Valhallas, and the company says that it already has more reservations than that. The automaker isn't publicly discussing the price, but the starting figure is reportedly £875,000 ($1.1 million at current exchange rates). The first owners allegedly get to experience the supercar in 2021.
For comparison, the Valkyrie uses naturally-aspirated, Cosworth-built 6.5-liter V12 with hybrid assistance that makes a total of 1,160 horsepower (865 kilowatts) and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque. The engine can rev to a sky-high 11,100 rpm. Aston Martin is only making 150 of them at a price of $3.2 million each. Like the Valhalla, all of the reservations are gone. The first delivery happens before the end of the year.
Friday 16 August 2019, Gaydon, UK: The Nordic hall of the heroes is officially open for business as Aston Martin’s latest mid-engined sportscar – Valhalla – has taken flight for the first time alongside the world’s most highly-anticipated hypercar, Aston Martin Valkyrie.
Celebrating Aston Martin Valhalla’s North American debut at the world-famous Monterey Car Week’s ‘Quail’ display, today’s video showcases both ground-breaking models - born from Aston Martin’s collaboration with Red Bull Advanced Technologies - being put through their paces at the luxury British marque’s official development facility at Silverstone by High Performance Test Driver, Chris Goodwin.
While Aston Martin Valkyrie delivered its stunning debut as part of this year’s British Grand Prix earlier this year, its closely related Valhalla sibling has until now been solely shown in static guise after wowing the crowds upon its unveiling at this year’s Geneva Motor Show. Today’s ‘dynamic concept’ car signals the next step on the journey towards delivering the first of these exceptional hypercars.
Though making greater concessions to practicality and road use, Valhalla remains true to the uncompromising engineering ethos laid down by its bigger brother. Benefitting from genuine state-of-the-art F1TM technology and unrivalled active aerodynamics utilising variable morphing surfaces, Valhalla is set to deliver equally impressive levels of handling performance. Powered by a bespoke Aston Martin V6 twin-turbo engine, Aston Martin Valhalla will surpass figures shown in today’s hypercar world, underlining its own elite status.
Strictly limited to 500 coupes worldwide, the programme remains oversubscribed as Aston Martin continues to handpick the final lucky customers who will have the opportunity to own this extraordinary machine.
In contrast, the sold-out Aston Martin Valkyrie’s testing programme continues apace with the first customer delivery scheduled for later this year, when the model will claim its unrivalled position at the top of the automotive arena.
