If you own a Ford Mustang and want to get a different pony car, then it's possible to get an extra $2,500 off purchasing a Chevrolet Camaro. The incentive runs through September 3, according to Camaro News. On top of the incentive for Mustang owners, all buyers are eligible for $500 in customer cash.

The incentive for Mustang owners is for the whole Camaro lineup from the base LS grade to the range-topping ZL1. According to Camaro News, eligibility for this offer requires currently owning or leasing a Mustang for at least 30 days.

Chevy reports deliveries on a quarterly basis, so records for 2019 Camaro volume is only recent as of June. In that period, the company moved 24,516 of them – down 3.4 percent from the first half of 2018.

For comparison, Ford delivered 38,542 examples of the Mustang in the same amount of time, and this figure was down 9.2 percent year-over-year. The Dodge Challenger has moved 28,668 units in the first half of the year – a 23 percent drop from 2018.

The Camaro received a revised grille and new LT1 trim level for the 2020 model year. However, there's a rumor that Chevy is preparing to axe the Camaro from the lineup for the second time. The model would allegedly leave the range after 2023, and there's no intention to have a new generation ready to take over for it. One possibility is that the Bowtie might eventually bring back the pony car as a pure EV. The company's eCopo Camaro concept electric drag racer at least suggests the automaker has engineers willing to conceive how this might work.