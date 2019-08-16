Now in its third generation, the Ram 1500 EcoDiesel V6 makes its return for 2020. Leading the half-ton diesel segment in both towing (12,560 pounds/5,697 kilograms) and torque (480 pound-feet/650 Newton-meters), the 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel makes major improvements in price, too. The truck starts at $36,890, not including $1,695 for destination.

Available on all 1500 trims, the most-affordable EcoDiesel Ram (the Tradesman Quad Cab two-wheel-drive) starts at the aforementioned $36,890. Other models like the Tradesman, Big Horn, Laramie – and yes, even the off-road-focused Rebel model – command a $3,300 premium for the diesel option. You can also get a 2019 Ram 1500 Classic with a diesel for $39,140.

Compared to the diesel-powered consumer trucks, the Ford F-150 and Chevrolet Silverado, Ram offers the most affordable pickup in the class. The 1500 EcoDiesel undercuts the competition by thousands thanks to the diesel engine's availability throughout the entire range, rather than being relegated to higher trims.

Take a look at the chart to see how the prices of these trucks compare:

Base Price Configuration Power Max Towing 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel $36,890 Quad Cab 260 HP / 480 LB-FT 12,560 Pounds 2020 Chevy Silverado Duramax $44,540 Double Cab 250 HP / 440 LB-FT 11,400 Pounds 2020 Ford F-150 Power Stroke $45,775 SuperCab 277 HP / 460 LB-FT 9,300 Pounds

"The Ram 1500 EcoDiesel offers the best torque and towing among all half-ton diesel trucks," said Reid Bigland, Head of Ram Brand. "Now with a 10-year track record, the Ram brand has emerged as a truck powertrain technology leader. Overall, the Ram 1500 EcoDiesel has outstanding pick-up truck capability and is truly in a class of its own."

While the Ram 1500 EcoDiesel bests its competitors in towing, torque, and price, Ram hasn’t released fuel economy numbers just yet. The F-150 Power Stroke offers 22 miles per gallon city, 30 highway, and 25 combined, while the Silverado 1500 Duramax gets a reported 23 city, 33 highway, and 27 combined. The Ram 1500 has its work cut out for it in that respect.

Source: Ram