Things are getting a little darker at Toyota thanks to the arrival of the 2020 Corolla Nightshade Edition. Based on the sporty SE trim, the Nightshade Edition includes blacked-out exterior badging, 18-inch wheels, lower fascias, door handles, exterior mirror caps, a standard continuously variable transmission, and more. Available in either black, silver, or white, and offered exclusively with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), the Corolla Nightshade Edition starts at $22,290 for the hatchback model and $22,750 for the sedan.

Alongside the Nightshade Edition, the Corolla Hatchback also welcomes a handful of new features for the 2020 model year. Most notably, every variant of Toyota's compact hatch is now Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible, the latter of which was previously missing from the model. Meanwhile, an optional black roof (à la the Camry) adds extra style to Corolla Hatchbacks painted white, bronze, silver, red, or blue.

Gallery: 2020 Toyota Corolla Nightshade Edition

10 Photos

Finally, Corolla SE Hatchbacks equipped with either the CVT or six-speed manual gearbox offer additional cargo space courtesy of an optional package that replaces the underfloor-mounted spare tire with a more compact tire repair kit in order to lower the rear cargo floor for extra hauling room. The result is a cargo bay that boasts nearly 24 cubic feet of space with the rear seats in place, or six cubes more than spare-tire-equipped Corolla Hatchback models.

Whether you like the looks of the Nightshade Edition or the extra cargo space offered in the Hatchback, the Toyota Corolla enters the 2020 model year with more style and, in the case of the hatchback model, additional versatility.