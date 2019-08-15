Hide press release Show press release

SUBARU ANNOUNCES PRICING FOR 2020 BRZ, WRX AND WRX STI PERFORMANCE MODEL LINES



BRZ tS returns to model line

Keyless Access with Push-Button Start now standard on WRX STI

Upgraded Performance Package available for WRX

EyeSight Driver Assist Technology standard on WRX with Sport Lineartronic CVT

WRX starting price increased by only $300

WRX STI starting price increased by only $400

Subaru of America, Inc., which posted its 92nd consecutive month of record-breaking sales in July, today announced pricing on the updated 2020 BRZ, WRX and WRX STI models. All three performance lines will reach Subaru retailers this fall.

BRZ

The Subaru BRZ, renowned for its ultra-low center of gravity and precision handling, is powered by a 205 hp, 2.0-liter SUBARU BOXER engine, six-speed close-ratio manual transmission and TORSEN® limited-slip differential (optional automatic transmission model has 200 hp). The BRZ is designed with 2+2 seating and fold-down rear seatback to give the coupe everyday practicality and comfort. The 2020 Subaru BRZ is offered in two trim levels, Limited and tS, with a starting price of $28,845.

The list of standard features includes Keyless Access with Push-Button Start, dual-zone automatic climate control, LED headlights (low and high beam), rear vision camera, dual USB ports and power door locks, side mirrors and windows. The Limited is also equipped with LED fog lights.

The 2020 BRZ comes equipped with the SUBARU STARLINK™ 7-inch Multimedia Navigation system that includes a 7-inch high-resolution touchscreen with intuitive, high quality maps powered by TomTom®. The system also offers voice activated controls and navigation, smartphone integration with Android™ Auto and Apple CarPlay™, Bluetooth® hands-free phone connectivity with audio streaming and over-the-air updates through Wi-Fi. Also included in the list of features is SiriusXM® All-Access Radio, Traffic and Travel Link (subscriptions required).

Inside, black upholstery with contrasting red stitching is adorned throughout the cabin. Front seats on the Limited trim are upholstered with Alcantara® inserts and leather bolsters, and standard dual-mode heated front seats feature the BRZ logo embroidered in red on the seatbacks. The leather-wrapped steering wheel integrates control switches for audio, cruise control and Bluetooth.

The 2020 BRZ Limited with optional automatic transmission is priced at $29,945.

A Performance Package is available for the Limited trim with manual transmission. The brake system is upgraded to Brembo® four-piston calipers and rotors on the front and dual-piston calipers and rotors on the rear. SACHS® Performance shock absorbers are added to all four corners for improved ride and cornering stability. Also included in the package are unique 17 x 7.5-inch aluminum alloy wheels in dark gray finish. The BRZ Performance Package is well-priced at just $1,195.

2020 marks the return of the BRZ tS (tuned by STI) with a limited run of 300 units and priced at $31,495. The tS suspension upgrades include STI-tuned front and rear SACHS dampers and coil springs as well as an STI flexible V-brace in the engine compartment. Draw stiffeners are added to the chassis and sub-frame to improve steering response. The brake system is also upgraded to Brembo four-piston calipers and rotors on the front and dual-piston calipers and rotors on the rear.

The 2020 BRZ tS comes exclusively in a new Ceramic White exterior color and is paired with 18-inch wheels in matte-bronze finish wrapped in 215/40R18 Michelin Pilot Sport tires. The BRZ tS offers customers a more understated appearance than before, featuring a low-profile rear spoiler.

The BRZ tS is adorned with the exclusive Cherry Blossom Red accent around the front grille and unique rear bumper cover. The official BRZ tS badge in chrome and red is displayed on the front grille and rear decklid. The exterior foldable mirrors, roof-mounted shark fin antenna and BRZ badging all have a black finish. The fog lights have been removed and replaced with black fog light insert covers.

The cabin features black leather and Alcantara® upholstery with contrasting red stitching and accents, including on the steering wheel, door and dash panels, knee pads, shifter and emergency brake boots and visor over the gauge cluster. The front seats have red leather bolsters and the seatbacks are embroidered with the tS logo. The center console has been updated to a cast black finish. The BRZ tS also comes standard with red front seat belts and a frameless interior rearview mirror.

WRX

With its 268-hp, 2.0-liter direct injection turbocharged BOXER engine, Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Active Torque Vectoring, the WRX is a performance and value leader in the AWD sport-compact segment. The WRX comes standard with a 6-speed manual transmission and offers an optional performance automatic transmission, the Sport Lineartronic® CVT (continuously variable transmission) with 6-speed manual shift mode. The WRX is nicely equipped with standard features including remote keyless entry, automatic climate control, Incline Start Assist, 5.9-in multi-function LCD, Multi-Mode Vehicle Dynamics Control, aluminum alloy pedal covers (including driver’s foot rest), dual USB ports, rear vision camera and power door locks, side mirrors and windows. At $27,495, pricing on the 2020 WRX begins at just $300 more than last model year.

Engineered to enrich the performance-driving experience, the 2020 WRX offers the option of the Sport Lineartronic CVT for Premium and Limited trim levels. Models so equipped also feature Subaru Intelligent Drive (SI-DRIVE), a powertrain performance management system that allows the driver to tailor the vehicle’s driving characteristics by choosing from among three modes – Intelligent, Sport and Sport Sharp – using a switch on the steering wheel. The award-winning Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology is also standard on WRX models with Sport Lineartronic CVT.

Priced from $29,795, the WRX Premium comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels in a dark gray finish, All-Weather Package that includes heated front seats and windshield wiper de-icer, fog lights, power moonroof and now Welcome Lighting and headlight auto on/off linked with windshield wiper operation. The Premium also features the STARLINK 7-inch Multimedia Plus system with a 7-inch high-resolution touchscreen, smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and STARLINK Apps, Bluetooth hands-free phone connectivity and audio streaming, voice activated controls for phone, AM/FM stereo, single-disc CD player and SiriusXM All Access Radio and Travel Link (subscriptions required).

An optional Performance Package for the WRX Premium receives a significant update for 2020. In addition to Recaro® performance design seats with 8-way power front driver seat and moonroof delete, the package now includes Brembo four-piston calipers on the front and Brembo dual-piston calipers on the rear. The Performance Package is competitively priced at $2,850 and offered exclusively on the 6-speed manual transmission WRX Premium.

The 2020 WRX Premium with optional Sport Lineartronic CVT, which includes SI-DRIVE and Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, is priced at $31,695.

With a starting price of $32,095, the WRX Limited comes standard with a 6-speed manual transmission, Keyless Access with Push-Button Start, 10-way power driver’s seat with power lumbar adjustment, Steering Responsive LED headlights (low and high beam), as well as LED fog lights.

The WRX Limited with available Sport Lineartronic CVT is priced at $33,995 and includes SI-DRIVE and Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology.

A $2,100 option package for WRX Limited with manual transmission adds the STARLINK 7-inch Multimedia Navigation system with Harman Kardon® speaker system as well as Blind-Spot Detection with Lane-Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. The CVT model adds Reverse Automatic Braking and High Beam Assist to this package for a total price of $2,400.

STI

The WRX STI brings rally-bred performance technology to the road with Multi-Mode Driver Controlled Center Differential (DCCD) Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and a 2.5-liter turbocharged BOXER engine producing 310 horsepower and 290 lb-ft of torque. Standard handling technologies include Active Torque Vectoring and Multi-Mode Vehicle Dynamics Control. At $36,995, the 2020 WRX STI pricing begins at only $400 more than last year’s model.

For 2020, the WRX STI adds Keyless Access with Push-Button Start, redesigned engine bay cooling ducts in the front bumper and 19-inch aluminium alloy wheels in new dark gray with machine finish to its suite of standard features.

The flagship performance model comes equipped with the All-Weather Package, STARLINK 7-inch Multimedia Plus system, Steering Responsive LED headlights (low and high beam) with height adjustment controls, dual-zone automatic climate control, dual USB ports and Welcome Lighting. For greater versatility, the WRX STI features roof rack mounting brackets.

Inside, black Ultrasuede® upholstery is adorned throughout the cabin. The front and rear seats have red and black leather bolsters with red stitching. The pedal covers are aluminum alloy and the carpeted floor mats are embroidered with the STI logo. The flat-bottom leather-wrapped steering wheel integrates control switches for audio, cruise control and Bluetooth.

Available Recaro performance design front seats with 8-way power driver’s seat can be added to the standard trim as a $2,250 option package.

The STI Limited is priced at $41,695 and adds Recaro front seats with 8-way power driver’s seat, 7-inch STARLINK Multimedia Navigation system with Harman Kardon speaker system, Blind-Spot Detection with Lane-Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, leather trimmed upholstery and power moonroof. A low-profile lip spoiler for the trunk, replacing the wing, is also available at no cost on the STI Limited.

2020 SUBARU BRZ Model/Trim Transmission Applicable Option Codes MSRP MSRP + destination and delivery ($900) BRZ Limited 6MT 01, 02 $28,845 $29,745 BRZ Limited 6AT 01 $29,945 $30,845 BRZ tS 6MT 03 $31,495 $32,395

2020 BRZ OPTION PACKAGES Code 01 Standard model – Limited NA Code 02 Performance Package – Limited 6MT $1,195 Code 03 Standard Model – tS NA

2020 SUBARU WRX Model/Trim Transmission Applicable Option Code MSRP MSRP + destination and delivery ($900) WRX 6MT 01 $27,495 $28,395 WRX Premium 6MT 11, 12 $29,795 $30,695 WRX Premium CVT 13 $31,695 $32,595 WRX Limited 6MT 21, 22 $32,095 $32,995 WRX Limited CVT 23, 24 $33,995 $34,895

2020 SUBARU WRX OPTION PACKAGES CODE 01 Standard Model - WRX 6MT N/A CODE 11 Standard Model - WRX Premium 6MT N/A CODE 12 Performance Package: RECARO front seats, Brembo front & rear calipers, moonroof delete $2,850 CODE 13 Standard Model - WRX Premium CVT N/A CODE 21 Standard Model - WRX Limited 6MT N/A CODE 22 Navigation system + audio w/ Harman Kardon amplifier and speakers + Blind-Spot Detection/ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert $2,100 CODE 23 Standard Model - WRX Limited CVT N/A CODE 24 Navigation system + audio w /Harman Kardon amplifier and speakers + Blind-Spot Detection/Rear Cross-Traffic Alert + Reverse Auto Brake + High Beam Assist $2,400

2020 SUBARU WRX STI Model/Trim Transmission Applicable Option Code MSRP MSRP + destination and delivery ($900) WRX STI 6MT 02, 03 $36,995 $37,895 WRX STI Limited- Wing 6MT 21 $41,695 $42,595 WRX STI- Low Profile Trunk Spoiler 6MT 21 $41,695 $42,595