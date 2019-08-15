A year and a half ago, Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus dropped a properly bizarre set of teaser renderings for something called the Boot. In short, it was an off-roader modeled after the rather famous Hurst Baja Boot from the late 1960s, piloted by Hollywood motoring legend Steve McQueen. Company guru James Glickenhaus actually owns the original Boot, but we’ve only seen computer renderings of the new model since that teaser first dropped. That is, until now. And boy does it look freaking cool.

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus took to the social halls of Facebook and Twitter recently with a slathering of photos showing the new Boot with its grandfather, both soaking up the sun in real-life glory. The photos didn’t come with new information on this runabout, but in January 2019 we were told five two-door models would be out for this year. All of them were said to be road legal, with one being a road/race model for the Baja 1000. We don’t know if this first build is the racing-tweaked Boot – the Twitter post suggests it might be – but either way, it looks seriously capable.

It sounds race-ready, that’s for sure. According to an SCG press release from March 2019, the engine is a GM-sourced LT4 V8 producing 650 horsepower. In stock trim, it runs a four-wheel independent suspension with a full 19 inches of travel and 37-inch all-terrain tires. With the Baja package (which allows the Boot to race in the Baja 1000), suspension travel increases to 22 inches, among many other things which you can see at the end of the article in the press release link.

SGC says all five of its two-door Boots for this year are already sold out, and the company is slated to compete in this year’s Baja 1000 in November. Once the two-door models are set, a four-door version of the Boot will follow for 2021. With the first Boot now on the street, it looks like the niche automaker is on track to meet its targets.

Source: Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus, Facebook, Twitter