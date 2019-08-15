Hide press release Show press release

Redesigned 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback Gets Fresh Exterior and Interior Styling, Updated Technology and Expanded Manual Transmission Availability

The 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback returns with updated exterior styling, new interior trim, and a revised Sport trim that adds Smart Start and Entry and an upgraded Display Audio system with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration. In addition, the line-topping Sport Touring trim is now available with a 6-speed manual transmission for the first time. The 2020 Civic Hatchback goes on-sale tomorrow with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) starting at $21,650 (excluding $930 destination and handling), joining the 2020 Civic Sedan and Civic Coupe which were refreshed last year.

Exterior and Interior Updates

Exterior styling refinements to the 2020 Civic Hatchback lineup include revised styling of the lower bumper fog light housings, which now feature a body-color crossbar. The Honda-signature "wing" grille crossbar is also updated, and the headlights now feature a sporty blackout treatment. In the rear, the lower bumper openings receive similar changes to the front, with a new body-color crossbar. All trims feature new wheel designs, in either dark gray or black. Sport Touring trims also benefit from improved LED headlights with wider and longer light beams.

Inside the 2020 Civic Hatchback, new dash trim differentiates various trim levels, with Sport trims receiving a new geometrical pattern, LX and EX a new painted pattern, and EX-L and Sport Touring an exclusive brushed black treatment. The EX trim also adds an 8-way power driver's seat in place of manual adjustments, plus a new leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob. Sport Touring trims also now come with HomeLink®, plus the option of a 6-speed manual transmission mated to the standard 1.5-liter turbo engine. All Civic Hatchbacks also benefit from additional sound insulation in the floor, trunk, and front and rear fenders.

This year's changes build on model year 2019 (MY19) changes, which included the addition of the Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver-assistive systems as standard equipment on all trims, and multiple usability updates. Enhancements to technology and connectivity for MY19 included an updated Display Audio system on EX, EX-L and Sport Touring trims with physical buttons and a volume knob, improved voice recognition and Bluetooth® , a USB sub-cord, upgraded steering wheel controls for simplified operation, and physical buttons for fan speed on models with dual-zone climate control. Other changes included a new center console cup holder that better holds larger beverages, and an updated electronic parking brake with an indicator light.

Sport and Sport Touring Trims

The Civic Hatchback Sport receives a host of changes for the 2020 model year. The upgraded 7-inch touchscreen Display Audio system with eight speakers (up from four) and Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration is now standard on Sport trims, along with Smart Start pushbutton ignition and Smart Entry keyless entry for improved ease of use. Sport trims equipped with the CVT also come with remote start for the first time. Additionally, Sport receives new seat upholstery unique to Sport trims, and a new embossed dash trim similar to what's found on the Sport trim introduced last year for Civic Sedan. For the line-topping Sport Touring trim, buyers now have a choice of either CVT automatic or 6-speed manual transmissions, both of which remain available in the Sport trim. HomeLink® is also standard.

2020 Civic Hatchback Pricing and EPA Fuel Economy Ratings

TRIM TRANSMISSION MSRP MSRP including $930 Destination Charges1 EPA Fuel Economy Ratings

(city / highway/ combined)2 LX CVT $21,650 $22,580 31/40/34 Sport 6MT $22,750 $23,680 29/37/32 Sport CVT $23,550 $24,480 29/35/32 EX CVT $24,150 $25,080 31/40/34 EX-L CVT $25,350 $26,280 31/40/34 Sport Touring 6MT $28,050 $28,980 29/37/32 Sport Touring CVT $28,850 $29,780 29/35/32

In addition to being the best-selling car in its class, the Honda Civic has been the retail best-selling passenger car for three straight years. Civic is also the number one choice for Millennials, Gen Z, multicultural and first-time buyers, making it an important gateway to the Honda brand for the newest car shoppers in the market today. The 2020 Civic Hatchback for the U.S. market is manufactured exclusively by Honda's Swindon, UK plant.