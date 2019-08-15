The Z51's additional downforce also means more drag.
One of the few remaining mysteries about the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette was the model's top speed, but the Bowtie has finally answered that question. The new 'Vette can hit 194 miles per hour (312 kilometers per hour), which seems mighty impressive for a vehicle with a starting price of $59,995.
In an interesting twist, if you opt for the Z51 Performance Package, which boosts the engine output to 495 horsepower (369 kilowatts) from the standard 490 hp (365 kW), the 'Vette's maximum velocity actually falls slightly. "The Z51 package reduces top speed to 184 mph," Chevrolet spokesperson Kevin Kelly confirmed to Motor1.com.
The reduction is largely due to the Z51's more aggressive aerodynamic components that include a front splitter, rear wing, and diffuser. They combine to produce more downforce for sticking the Corvette to the road. However, the pieces also generate more drag, which slows down the Corvette.
The Z51 pack adds $5,000 to the C8 Corvette's price and adds quite a bit of equipment. It comes with the performance exhaust, more aggressive suspension setup, electronic limited-slip rear differential, improved powertrain cooling, and bigger brakes.
The reduced top speed from the package probably won't deter many buyers from getting it. Most folks will never take their 'Vette to the top speed and will need to find a track with a long straight to do so without risking an immediate trip to jail. For drivers who prefer a more aggressive feel behind the wheel, the Z51 option would still prefer the meaner demeanor even when not hitting illegal speeds.
Look for the 2020 Corvette to start arriving in showrooms before the end of the year. Once folks start getting ahold of them, don't expect it to be very long before real-world tests provide a better perspective on what the C8 can do.
2020 MID-ENGINE CHEVROLET CORVETTE STINGRAY STARTS AT $59,995
Stingray is capable of 194 mph top track speed
Preorder at Chevrolet.com or by visiting a preferred Chevrolet dealer
DETROIT — With its new mid-engine configuration and sleek, modern design, the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray offers unprecedented performance at a starting price of $59,995 (including Destination Freight Charge of $1,095, excluding tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment).
“Most people thought when we moved the Corvette to mid-engine it would no longer be attainable, but we knew we couldn’t mess with a winning formula and the 2020 Stingray proves it,” said Brian Sweeney, Chevrolet U.S. vice president.
The 1LT will start at $59,995, the 2LT trim package will start at $67,295 and the top-level 3LT trim package on the 2020 Corvette Stingray will start at $71,945 (including DFC, excluding tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment). Specific details on each trim level are covered in the attached graphic.
“We’ve packed a lot of performance into the Corvette Stingray at this price when you consider an eight-speed dual clutch transmission, Small Block V-8 and engine-mounted dry sump oil system are all standard,” said Tadge Juechter, Corvette executive chief engineer.
Interested Chevrolet Corvette Stingray shoppers can view a pricing guide with available options and order codes and preorder their vehicle by visiting the 2020 Corvette reveal page at Chevrolet.com.
A dedicated Chevrolet Corvette Concierge team will provide 2020 Corvette customers with answers about the vehicle discovery, buying and ownership process. The team, which is based at General Motors headquarters in Detroit, can be reached by calling 866-424-3892. Customers can also live chat with a Corvette Concierge online by visiting Chevrolet.com. The team is available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EDT Mondays through Fridays.
The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray goes into production at GM’s Bowling Green Assembly in late 2019.