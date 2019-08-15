One of the few remaining mysteries about the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette was the model's top speed, but the Bowtie has finally answered that question. The new 'Vette can hit 194 miles per hour (312 kilometers per hour), which seems mighty impressive for a vehicle with a starting price of $59,995.

In an interesting twist, if you opt for the Z51 Performance Package, which boosts the engine output to 495 horsepower (369 kilowatts) from the standard 490 hp (365 kW), the 'Vette's maximum velocity actually falls slightly. "The Z51 package reduces top speed to 184 mph," Chevrolet spokesperson Kevin Kelly confirmed to Motor1.com.

The reduction is largely due to the Z51's more aggressive aerodynamic components that include a front splitter, rear wing, and diffuser. They combine to produce more downforce for sticking the Corvette to the road. However, the pieces also generate more drag, which slows down the Corvette.

The Z51 pack adds $5,000 to the C8 Corvette's price and adds quite a bit of equipment. It comes with the performance exhaust, more aggressive suspension setup, electronic limited-slip rear differential, improved powertrain cooling, and bigger brakes.

The reduced top speed from the package probably won't deter many buyers from getting it. Most folks will never take their 'Vette to the top speed and will need to find a track with a long straight to do so without risking an immediate trip to jail. For drivers who prefer a more aggressive feel behind the wheel, the Z51 option would still prefer the meaner demeanor even when not hitting illegal speeds.

Look for the 2020 Corvette to start arriving in showrooms before the end of the year. Once folks start getting ahold of them, don't expect it to be very long before real-world tests provide a better perspective on what the C8 can do.