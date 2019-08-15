Pricing for the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette is now online and reveals that the new model is apparently a performance bargain. At a base cost of $59,995 (after the $1,095 destination fee), buyer's get a mid-engined sports car with 490 horsepower (365 kilowatts) on tap. The full breakdown for all of the 'Vette's options are available, too, so let's take a look at what it costs to personalize the C8 to your liking.

The C8 is available in a varied palette of 12 exterior colors. The no-cost shades are Arctic White, Ceramic Matrix Gray Metallic, Blade Silver Metallic, Black, Shadow Gray Metallic, Torch Red, Elkhart Lake Blue Metallic, and Zeus Bronze Metallic. Accelerate Yellow Metallic and Rapid Blue each add $500 to the bottom line. For $995, customers can get Long Beach Red Metallic Tintcoat and Sebring Orange Tintcoat.

There are quite a few choices to customize the exterior, too. Changing the brake calipers to yellow, red, or Edge Red costs $595. Full-length racing stripes are $995 and are available in Carbon Flash, Sterling Silver, or Midnight Silver. Customizing the exterior trim is $995 for Dark Shadow Metallic or Body Color. Covering the badges in chrome is $100, and making the side mirrors Carbon Flash Metallic is another $100.

Buyers can also customize the roof. Having the panel transparent is $995 or $2,495 for visible carbon fiber. In addition, there are a pair of dual roof packages making it available in carbon fiber for $3,495 or body color for $1,995.

If you want a different set of wheels, there are three choices from the factory. For $995, there is an open-spoke design with a Carbon Flash finish. The Trident wheels are $1,495 and available in an Ultra Bright or Spectra Gray Machined finish. As a dealer-supplied accessory, there is a black version of the Trident wheels for $2,695.

If you're looking for performance, the primary option is the Z51 package for $5,000 that includes parts like a performance exhaust, revised suspension, electronic limited-slip rear differential, and better engine cooling. The exhaust is available separately for $1,195, and the MagneRide suspension is $1,895.

On the inside, customers have quite a few choices to customize the cabin. On the 1LT and 2LT trims, the Competition Sport Bucket Seats go for $1,995, and they are $500 on the 3LT. Changing the seatbelt color is $395. The 2LT grade also offers the carbon-trimmed GT2 seats for $1,495 and a carbon-fiber trim package for the rest of the interior for $1,500.

Look for deliveries of the 2020 Corvette to start before the end of the year. If you're buying one and want to take delivery at the Corvette Museum then be ready to pay $995 for the privilege.