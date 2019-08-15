For good reason, some people consider cars like the Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon, Audi RS6 Avant, and the Alpina B5 Touring as being close to perfection. They’re spacious, comfortable, luxurious, loaded with tech, and insanely fast. Even though the wagon body style has fallen out of favor with customers in many parts of the world where SUVs have taken over, there’s still a market large enough to justify the costs necessary to develop high-performance versions of these long-roof models.

Mercedes-AMG has more than just one performance wagon in its portfolio as the boys and girls from Affalterbach are also selling a C63 T-Modell along with the lesser C43 T-Modell, plus the compact CLA 35 / 45 / 45 S Shooting Brake swoopy wagon. Here we have the biggest of them all, the E63, caught recently undergoing testing at the Nürburgring ahead of an impending facelift.

Gallery: 2020 Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon facelift spy photos

18 Photos

The camouflage at the front fascia has been applied to hide not only the Panamericana grille with its numerous vertical slats, but also the revised headlights set to resemble those of other recent products from the three-pointed star. Mercedes also disguised the bumper, which could be a sign that area will also be going through a nip and tuck.

At the back, there’s camo only on and around the taillights, so changes will likely be limited to the lighting graphics of the rear clusters. That being said, Mercedes-AMG might make some minor tweaks to the bumper, but nothing to write home about.

While we don’t get to see what’s going on inside the cabin, an educated guess would be that the COMAND infotainment system will be replaced by the new and significantly more advanced MBUX setup. Some revisions here and there to the trim and whatnot are expected to keep the E63 fresh in its battle with other speedy wagons.

It will be interesting to see whether AMG will tune the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine to extract more power. It develops 603 hp in the current E63 S, but we know the engine is able to push out an additional 27 hp in the GT 63 S Four-Door Coupe.

An official reveal will likely take place in 2020, following the debut of the regular E-Class facelift.

Photos: Automedia