It’s safe to say Koenigsegg has had some of the most talented car designers throughout the company’s 25-year existence as all of their cars look essentially like spaceships on wheels. Even the original CC prototype from the 1990s looks amazing to this day, not to mention the more recent hypercars such as the record-breaking Agera RS, the gorgeous Regera, and the new Jesko.

Koenigsegg Automotive has now appointed a new Head of Design by hiring Alexander (Sasha) Selipanov, a graduate of Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California. Following internships at Mazda North American Operations (2013) and Volkswagen Design Center California (2014), he joined the VW Design Center Potsdam in 2005 and was involved in several exterior design projects for basically all of the Group’s brands.

In 2010, Sasha joined the Lamborghini exterior design team and was directly involved in the Huracan project before being appointed Head of Exterior at Bugatti in 2014. His resume includes not only the spectacular 2015 Vision Gran Turismo concept, but also the mighty Chiron. He was then named Head of Global Advanced Design at Genesis in 2017 and his team was responsible for the 2018 Essentia and 2019 Mint concepts.

Sasha will start at Koenigsegg later this year in October. His CV will also include Managing Director and Chief Designer at the RAW Design House in Ängelholm, Sweden, which is a newly founded company that will provide design services. Commenting on his new job, Sasha said the following:

“This is a dream come true. I have followed Koenigsegg’s path for years and have been a huge fan of the company’s free spirit and commitment to innovation. In today’s world, Koenigsegg’s story and achievements are unparalleled; I am honored to offer my professional expertise as well as my lifelong passion for sports cars to Koenigsegg.”

As you may recall, the Chiron’s predecessor, the Veyron, was designed by a team led by Jozef Kabaň. A former Skoda chief designer, the Slovak automobile designer is now in charge of Rolls-Royce’s design department.