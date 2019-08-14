The 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 is a seriously powerful machine. News from Mustang6g.com, however, says it’s also a seriously heavy machine. The sixth-gen-focused Mustang enthusiast forum has its hands on the 2020 Shelby GT500 eSourceBook, an 86-page reference guide to help Ford dealers and sales staff get acquainted with the relaunched muscle machine. Among the info in the book is an approximate base curb weight of 4,225 pounds, which obviously isn't a small number. We’ve contacted Ford in hopes of confirming this info and will report back if we receive an answer.

Provided this sourcebook is legit – and after perusing it ourselves we have no reason to believe it isn’t – it’s a veritable bible for Mustang fanatics seeking GT500 information. The fact that the supercharged Shelby is over 400 pounds heavier than the GT350 might not be the takeaway Ford wanted people to gain from this info, but it’s certainly a sign of the times. The 2020 Shelby GT500 still isn’t as portly as the 4,450-pound Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, but it’s considerably heavier than the 3,890-pound Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

Gallery: 2020 Ford Shelby GT500

165 Photos

Both competitors were said to be benchmarked by Ford – the Challenger for dragstrip performance and the Camaro for handling prowess. With the Shelby running 0-100-0 in just 10.6 seconds, we have no doubts about its straight-line speed and braking power. 4,200 pounds might be tough to get around corners as efficiently as the Camaro though, especially if 56 percent of the GT500’s weight is on the front wheels as the sourcebook indicates. Still, we reserve further judgment until our first drive behind the wheel. We’ve certainly been surprised before, and the new Mustang does come with a snazzy optional Carbon Fiber Track Package.

Sadly, other tasty morsels of information such as 0-60 and quarter-mile times aren’t listed in the book. Ford has already told us it will turn a sub-11-second quarter-mile pass, but Ford also told us the engine would produce over 700 horsepower, and the final tally was actually closer to 800. We love surprises like that, but hopefully, the arrival of this sourcebook means that all GT500 stats will soon be revealed. It’s certainly been a long time coming.