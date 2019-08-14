Owning a car can come with a lot of stress. You pay for insurance and gas while worrying about uncontrollable disasters such as car accidents, thefts, and burglaries. Protecting against arson, though, isn’t a high priority for the majority of car owners, but maybe it should be. A doorbell cam captured a man setting fire to two gas-soaked SUVs late last month, both of which burst into flames, according to WWLTV. The camera also caught the man fleeing the scene.

The incident happened in the Lakeview neighborhood of New Orleans around 2:15 a.m. July 29. The video above shows the perpetrator firing what appears to be a flare at one of the crossovers, which instantly catches fire. The fire quickly spreads to the second crossover behind it as the suspect flees. The fires set off a series of small explosions while flames lapped at the branches of the trees above, worrying residents of even more destruction.

Quinn Eagan, a neighbor, heard a loud boom, running out of his house to discover the two SUVs on fire. He tried to put the fire out with a neighbor’s garden hose, but explosions made him take refuge behind a tree. He decided to continue spraying the fire but realized he was doing little to put out the flames. Once the flames were extinguished, a small red gas can was discovered on the hood of one of the SUVs. One appeared to be a Toyota RAV4 while the other in the incident looks like a Toyota Highlander.

So far, there have been no arrests, but New Orleans Police are investigating the crime as simple criminal damage to property. The New Orleans Fire Department is also investigating the incident as an arson. Investigators may have a lead on the suspect, and he could be charged with simple arson, which is a felony. Thankfully, the vehicles were not occupied at the time of the incident, and no injuries were reported.