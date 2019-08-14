The 2020 Toyota Supra is making its way into dealerships now, but it landed on the superspeedways of NASCAR early this year in the Xfinity Series. Admittedly, the NASCAR Supra is a bit different than the version you can buy in showrooms (it's powered by a V8, after all), but racing fans and Supra aficionados will have the chance to drive it in the upcoming NASCAR Heat 4 racing sim. The latest version of the popular gaming franchise from 704Games will hit the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam for PC on September 13.

We were given a sample video clip of in-game footage showing the NASCAR Supra in action, and the gameplay looks fantastic. NASCAR rules strictly govern the shape of racing bodies, so the Supra loses its fastback lines in the transition. The F1-inspired nose and bracketed headlights are easily identifiable though, even if the headlights themselves are just stickers. Those small features translate to NASCAR Heat 4 in lifelike detail, and since we are talking NASCAR, those upset about the BMW-sourced engine in the production version can enjoy the roar of a raucous V8-powered Supra instead.

As for NASCAR Heat 4, the new title will build on the success of the previous installment by punching up the graphics and adding numerous features to Career Mode, among other things. Motion blur, a fresh lighting package, and updated asphalt track appearances are part of the visual treat, while Career Mode offers sim racers a plethora of new options including the ability to start in any series. Draft partners, staff specialists, pit crew members, and clean driving bonuses are also new additions to Career Mode. Numerous updates and customizable settings for A.I. opponents will offer better competition, and overall updates to physics and realism are part of the new NASCAR Heat 4 experience, as well.

In the real world, Toyota is enjoying a strong debut season with the Supra in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Toyota currently leads Chevrolet and Ford in the manufacturer’s championship. Toyota development driver Christopher Bell is presently second in the driver standings with his no. 20 Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing. Yes, that’s the same car/driver/team combo featured in the video at the top of the article.

NASCAR Heat 4 is currently available for preorder at NASCARheat.com.

Source: NASCARheat.com, NASCAR.com