Just a day after seeing the debut of the Acura Type S Concept, new spy shots confirm that the next-gen Acura TLX has a strong resemblance to it. This test mule is under heavy camouflage, but the similarity is hard to miss. There's even a view of the cabin in the gallery.

Gallery: 2021 Acura TLX Spy Shots

13 Photos

Looking for design details on this camouflaged test mule is futile because the engineers cover nearly the entire body in black and white covering. Only portions of the pillars and roof are exposed. However, the proportions of the test mule and Type S concept are practically identical. Both of them feature a fairly long hood and short rear deck. An arching roofline creates a coupe-like silhouette.

Gallery: Acura Type S Concept Sedan

16 Photos

The single interior photo indicates that there is a portrait-oriented, tablet-style infotainment screen that integrates into the top of the dashboard. There appear to be analog gauges, at least for the tachometer, judging by this picture.

The Type S variant of the new TLX will get an Acura-exclusive turbocharged V6 and torque-vectoring Super Handling All-Wheel Drive system. It'll arrive within the next two years, according to the company.

The standard version's powertrain is currently more of a mystery. However, it might share the latest RDX's 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 272 horsepower (203 kilowatts) and 280 pound-feet (380 Newton-meters) of torque. The powertrain would likely run through a 10-speed automatic. Sharing the setup with the crossover could mean the TLX would be available with front- or all-wheel drive.

The next-gen TLX could debut before the end of the year or in early 2020. Look for it to go on sale for the 2021 model year.

Source: Acura