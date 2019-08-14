If you want the off-road capability or sporty looks of the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss or RST sans some pesky back seats then you're SOL. Well, at least if you live in the United States. However, those in the Middle East are in luck, as Chevrolet offers stubby, region-specific Regular Cab variants of the Trail Boss and RST trims.

Both two-door models come standard with a 355-horsepower 5.3-liter V8 engine and a six-speed automatic gearbox, as well as individual bucket seats and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay compatibility. While the RST’s body-color bumpers and black badging give it a somewhat menacing look relative to other Silverado trims, we’re partial to the go-anywhere styling of the Trail Boss, which plays even better with the short wheelbase of the Regular Cab.

Alongside its gloss black bits – including the bumpers, bow-tie badges and grille – and red tow hooks, the Trail Boss also benefits from a suspension package that adds a 2.0-inch lift to the pickup, monotube shocks, and skid plates to protect the truck's various underbody bits. As a result, the four-wheel-drive, two-door Silverado looks almost invincible. It makes us wish the bow-tie brand would bring the Trail Boss Regular Cab to the U.S.

Alas, we’ll simply have to look jealously from abroad and accept our fate with the bulkier, four-door Silverado Trail Boss and RST models. Both trims are available in the U.S. in either Double or Crew Cab styles, the latter of which offers even more rear-seat passenger space.