McLaren Automotive to showcase new McLaren GT by MSO at Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance

14 Aug 2019

The new McLaren GT by MSO can be seen on the Concept Car Lawn on Sunday, August 18

Drawing inspiration from British architecture, the McLaren GT by MSO is designed as a showcase of the personalization available for the new grand tourer

McLaren GT set to arrive in North America in Q4 with a starting MSRP of $210,000 (US)

McLaren Automotive, the creator of luxury high performance sportscars and supercars, will debut the new McLaren GT by MSO– featuring personalization options available through McLaren Special Operations – on the Concept Car Lawn at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on Sunday, August 18th.

The McLaren GT reimagines the spirit of traditional Grand Touring, offering the engaging drive McLaren is known for, as well as the space, comfort and usability expected of a GT. The McLaren GT on display on the Concept Car Lawn showcases the personalization options available from MSO for the new GT, and features a newly developed exterior paint color, MSO Defined Flux Silver, contrasted by an MSO Bespoke Satin Graphite exterior paint applied to the door skirts, front splitter, wing mirrors, rear bumper and diffuser. Complementing the exterior are MSO Bespoke Satin Graphite Iron Brake Calipers and the MSO Bright Pack, featuring a bright chrome exterior upper window surround, polished titanium exhaust finisher and Gloss Black Diamond Cut wheels.

While most MSO show cars focus on the exterior, MSO’s bespoke creativity truly comes to life in the interior. Most notably, MSO Bespoke Geoform Stitching, inspired by the geometric canopy design of the British Museum, is applied to the seat backs, sun visor, door cards and armrest, elevating the cabin to another level of luxury. Interior materials include Flux White Leather, which contains a subtle, metallic sheen, and a contrasting Satin Graphite Leather, to complement the exterior color. The MSO logo is debossed in the headrests and leather sills, while MSO Bespoke Silver Infused Carbon Fibre is applied to the extended gear shift paddles and the steering wheel clasp. The MSO Electrochromic Roof, Bespoke floormats and MSO Painted Key Back, in Flux Silver to match the exterior body color, round out the specification.

“The McLaren GT defies the rules of a conventional Grand Tourer – it maintains the McLaren DNA of a lightweight and engaging drive, while adding in the space, comfort and usability expected of a GT,” said Ansar Ali, Managing Director, McLaren Special Operations. “We believe that the McLaren GT has class leading elegance and sophistication, and is the perfect car to further personalize, whether it be through an MSO Defined or MSO Bespoke option, or alternatively, a unique, customer inspired design that MSO delivers a stunning interpretation of.”

Though comfort, space and usability are hallmarks of Grand Touring, no McLaren would be complete without abundant performance. The McLaren GT features a 612bhp 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 mated to a 7-speed SSG transmission that delivers linear, seamless and relentless acceleration. The performance statistics speak for themselves: 0-60mph in 3.1 seconds, while 0-124mph is dispatched in 9.0 seconds. One of the most defining elements of the new McLaren GT – and arguably what will cement its position as the new segment leader – is its dynamic prowess. The suspension, steering and brakes are all bespoke to the car and are optimized to provide an outstanding Grand Touring drive experience with inherent balance, responsiveness and precision, and with ride comfort setting new McLaren standards.

