On the heels of Subaru launching the configurator for the 2020 Outback, folks can now build their ideal 2020 Legacy online. Opting for the range-topping Touring XT trim with all of the available accessories would set back a buyer $40,948, including the $900 destination charge.

The Legacy comes standard with a 2.5-liter boxer four-cylinder producing 182 horsepower (136 kilowatts), but the XT variants use a 2.4-liter turbocharged boxer four with 260 hp (194 kW). Regardless of the engine, the sedan gets a CVT and all-wheel drive.

Prices for the 2020 Legacy start at $23,645, and the figure rises to $36,795 for the top trim. A buyer for the Touring XT doesn't have many choices to make because the only factory option is the exterior color. There are five available shades: Abyss Blue Pearl, Crystal Black Silica, Crimson Red Pearl, Magnetite Gray Metallic, and Crystal White Pearl. All of the hues come with Tan Nappa Leather upholstery.

The Touring XT comes standard with Subie's new 11.6-inch infotainment display with navigation. All models get a version of Subaru's EyeSight Driver Assist Technology suite now with a Lane Centering Function for the adaptive cruise control. The more expensive trim levels have a camera that points at the driver and monitors for signs of fatigue. The Touring XT also has a forward-facing camera that monitors the blind spots.

There are 38 available accessories that mostly include ways to organize and protect the cabin. There are a view high-tech elements like a $245 wireless charger for your devices, $242 dimming side mirrors. For added style, there are a $368 trunk spoiler, $292 body side molding, and $172 splash guards.

The Legacy and its Outback sibling go on sale this fall.