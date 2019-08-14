While the Ranger does represent a recent addition to Ford’s North American lineup, the current generation of the pickup truck (codenamed T6) has been around for many years. Motor1.com’s Brandon Turkus discovered it firsthand after taking the U.S.-spec Ranger Lariat out for a spin, mentioning the truck is feeling its age despite being added to the lineup for the 2019MY. Nevertheless, the Blue Oval is trying to make the utilitarian vehicle seem fresh by adding new packages.

After introducing the Black Package a few months ago, Ford is now launching an FX2 Package tailored to the two-wheel-drive versions of the truck in the same vein as the all-wheel-drive Ranger FX4. More than just a body decal slapped on the sides of the bed, the kit encompasses some important upgrades like an off-road-tuned suspension and an electronic-locking differential. In addition, the 17- or 18-inch wheels are wrapped in off-road tires, while at the front there’s an underbody guard for better protection. You’ll also notice the absence of the air dam as a way to improve the truck’s approach angle.

Ford also made a minor change inside the cabin where the instrument cluster now incorporates a dedicated off-road section providing the driver with useful information. It will come in handy when tackling rough terrain as the driver will have access to pitch, roll, and yaw details in real-time.

Ford is already taking orders for the 2WD Ranger fitted with the FX2 Package and is asking $595, whereas the aforementioned FX4 Package for the 4WD-equipped model is $1,295. Customer deliveries are scheduled to being towards the end of the year.

While an off-road-oriented package is nice and all, we’re still patiently waiting for the Ranger Raptor to make the trip to North America. Spy shots of camouflaged prototypes caught testing in the U.S. hint it might eventually arrive, but nothing is official at this point. All we can do is wait and see whether the performance truck already sold in Australia and Europe will make the trip to U.S. of A. If it’s indeed coming, a V6 gasoline engine could replace the four-cylinder diesel of the international Ranger Raptor.