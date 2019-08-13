Seeing the 2020 Toyota Supra is still a rare sight, but tuners are already working out how to extract as much power as possible out of them. To see the early progress, check out this video of a tweaked example drag racing against a stock one.

The tuned Supra is a project from Real Street Performance in Florida, and a dyno run later in the video shows it making 442 horsepower (330 kilowatts) and 478 pound-feet (648 Newton-meters) of torque, versus 335 hp (250 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) torque from the stock 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine. According to Real Street Performance, there are quick power gains available from just a new downpipe and software tweaks. Sticky tires help on the strip, too.

Gallery: 2020 Toyota Supra: First Drive

75 Photos

According to Real Street Performance, there are challenges in tuning the Supra, though. The computers are rather strict about cutting back the powertrain's torque and not making the most of powertrain modifications.

Compared to a stock Supra, the results are clear. Real Street Performance's tuned coupe is capable of covering the quarter-mile over a second quicker than the one without any mods. The company is also very confident that better times are well within reach. With enough tweaks, a new Supra might even break into the 10-second range, the folks from Real Street Performance believe.

If you don't want to buy a new Supra and tune it to boost performance, then be patient. Chief engineer Tetsuya Tada promises that a more powerful version is on the way. The company intends to introduce a new variant every year, although not all of them would have a higher output.