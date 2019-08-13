The 10-speed automatic transmission is now standard across the range.
Honda sold 56,611 units of the Odyssey in the first seven months of the year or 6.5 percent less than in the January – July 2018 interval. In a bid to boost sales, the minivan is entering the 2020 model year with an optional 25th anniversary accessory package to mark a quarter of a century since the Odyssey’s 1994 launch in North America.
Priced at $1,500 or $2,800 if you go for the exclusive dealer-installed 19-inch wheels, the pack bundles a chrome roof rack and body side moldings, while the chrome rear bumper protector and the special key fob are also part of the deal. To sweeten the pot, Honda will add illuminated sill plates with the anniversary logo, along with special badges adorning the front fenders and the tailgate.
Perhaps more important is the company’s decision to make the 10-speed automatic transmission standard across the range, which is the same we can say about the Idle Stop system. The latter cuts fuel consumption by automatically shutting off the engine after the Odyssey comes to a stop for at least two seconds. Once the driver releases the brake pedal, the engine starts again.
Speaking of the engine, all versions of the Alabama-built minivan are powered by a 3.5-liter V6 with 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet (355 Newton-meters) of torque on tap.
Pricing kicks off at $31,785 (including $1,095 destination charge) for the base 2020 Honda Odyssey LX and rises to $48,415 for the range-topping Elite trim. Even the base model has automatic climate control, multi-angle rearview camera, push-button start, and two USB ports. Go for the flagship trim and you get niceties like LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors, ventilated front seats, wireless smartphone charging, power-folding mirrors, a better sound system, power tailgate, automatic windscreen wipers, tri-zone climate control, and a heated steering wheel.
To mark the Odyssey’s transition to the 2020 model year, Honda has dropped an unusually large photo gallery with the fifth generation of its people mover.
2020 Odyssey Pricing and EPA Fuel Economy Ratings
|
TRIM
|
MSRP
|
MSRP Including $1,095 Destination Charge1
|
EPA Fuel Economy Ratings
|
Odyssey LX
|
$30,690
|
$31,785
|
19/28/22
|
Odyssey EX
|
$34,690
|
$35,785
|
19/28/22
|
Odyssey EX-L
|
$37,960
|
$39,055
|
19/28/22
|
Odyssey EX-L w/navi & rear-seat entertainment
|
$40,060
|
$41,155
|
19/28/22
|
Odyssey Touring
|
$44,960
|
$46,055
|
19/28/22
|
Odyssey Elite
|
$47,320
|
$48,415
|
19/28/22
|
25th Anniversary Package
|
$1,500 ($2,800 with 19-inch wheel package)
The 2020 Honda Odyssey for the North American market is made exclusively at Honda's Lincoln, Alabama auto plant, alongside Pilot, Passport, and Ridgeline, using domestic and globally sourced parts. Its V6 engine is also manufactured in Alabama, with its 10-speed automatic transmission manufactured exclusively at Honda's Tallapoosa, Georgia facility.