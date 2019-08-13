Hide press release Show press release

Bugatti EB110 vs. Chiron – super sports and hyper sports cars

compared

Bugatti succeeded in producing a superlative sports car in 1991 with the EB110. Developed and created by Bugatti enthusiast Romano Artioli, the EB110 was in a league of its own – an epoch-making development that was decades ahead of the competition. It was created from scratch, without a predecessor model. Everything was new – such as the 3.5-litre V12 engine with four turbochargers. Five valves per cylinder ensured a fast charge cycle. For the first time in a super sports car, an all-wheel drive system was used was permanently able to deliver power from 560 hp to 611 hp. The EB110 manages the sprint from zero to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds, with a top speed of 351 km/h. This was a world record for a series-production car – and a speed range that very few vehicles achieve even today.

Until 1995, the super sports model was crafted by hand in Campogalliano, Italy, not in France. This was for practical reasons: other super sports car brands such as DeTomaso, Ferrari, Maserati and Lamborghini are located nearby, so qualified personnel was available for the company to hire. But the ambitious project failed, not least because of the deteriorating economic situation. “The EB110 is a true super sports car that joins an extensive lineage of extraordinary Bugatti ancestors – an epoch-making development”, says Stephan Winkelmann, President of Bugatti. With only 128 series-produced vehicles and a starting price of 450 million Italian lire and 550 million Italian lire, the EB110 GT and the EB110 SS were reserved for a very exclusive clientele.

Veyron – the first hyper sports car

It was not until 20 years later in 2005 that Bugatti launched the Veyron – a new vehicle that again reflected a whole range of superlatives. A super sports car progresses to become a hyper sports car: not surprising in view of the more than 1,000 hp delivered by the 8.0-litre W16 engine. As with the EB110, Bugatti continued to pursue its philosophy with the Veyron: all-wheel drive, four turbochargers and carbon monocoque. In addition, the vehicle featured selected materials and high-quality workmanship that were second to none.

As before, all vehicles were made by hand, but from now on in Molsheim, France – where Ettore Bugatti originally founded his company 110 years ago. “The Veyron catapulted Bugatti into a new dimension in the early 2000s. As the first luxury hyper sports car, we set standards at the time. It’s something that continues to make us proud to this day,” says Stephan Winkelmann. Like the EB110, the Veyron broke several acceleration and speed records and redefined what top-level automotive design was capable of: exceptional driving performance, superb engineering skills and a previously unheard-of level of quality in vehicle construction. With a top speed of over 400 km/h, it was the fastest series-production sports car. Bugatti built the Veyron up until 2015.

The Chiron was created in 2016.

Since 2016, Bugatti employees in Molsheim have produced the hyper sports car Chiron – another extraordinary vehicle and one that is almost impossible to compare with any other automobile. And yet there are some parallels to the EB110 and the Veyron: like its predecessors, the Chiron features all-wheel drive, four turbochargers and a carbon monocoque. In addition, it has outstanding workmanship and driving performance figures that are hard to beat. The iconic 8.0-litre W16 engine delivers at least 1,103 kW/1,500 hp and 1,600 Newton metres of torque. This again ensures breathtaking driving performance. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.4 seconds and to 200 km/h in just 6.1 seconds; the Chiron reaches the 300 km/h mark in 13.1 seconds. The maximum speed of this series-production vehicle is not cut off until 420 km/h. In addition, the Chiron offers very balanced and very safe handling. The Veyron and Chiron are both hyper sports cars, yet still completely different vehicles. The aerodynamics, suspension, engine, steering and all-wheel drive are even more refined in the Chiron – more direct and precise with even better feedback than in the Veyron. The differences compared to the EB110 are huge. “Today, the Chiron combines ultimate performance with exclusive design, as well as the highest possible quality in terms of materials, quality and comfort. In this combination it is truly unique in the world – the ultimate luxury hyper sports car,” says Stephan Winkelmann.

Today these three vehicles share the fact that they are very rare. While only recently the 200th of the Chiron’s limited production run of 500 left the Atelier, Bugatti produced only 128 of the EB110, and the Veyron amounted to 450 vehicles over all versions. These are vehicles that are now in demand – and increasing in value, too.

In addition, all three model names are directly related to Bugatti. While the EB110 is an acronym for Ettore Bugatti’s 110th birthday, the name of the Veyron recalls French racing driver and Le Mans winner Pierre Veyron, who was active between 1933 and 1953 and worked for Bugatti as a test driver and development engineer. The Chiron was named after Monegasque racing driver Louis Chiron, who raced with and for Bugatti between 1926 and 1933.

Bugatti does not only look back into the past, however: it is mainly geared towards the future. The development of new projects is progressing. With the Chiron1 and the Divo2, the Molsheim workshop currently produces the most exclusive, most powerful, fastest and most extraordinary vehicles in the world. In the spirit of Ettore Bugatti, who once said: “If it's comparable, it's not a Bugatti.” Each one is a unique specimen in its own right. Unique – and not comparable. If at all, then only among each other.

Technical specifications – Bugatti EB110 GT

ENGINE 3.5-litre V12, 60-valve, water-cooled SUPERCHARGING four IHI turbochargers with charge-air cooling OUTPUT 560 hp / 411 kW at 8,000 rpm (EB 110 GT) 611 hp / 450 kW at 8,250 rpm (EB 110 SS) TORQUE 611 Nm at 4,200 rpm (EB 110 GT) 650 Nm at 4,200 rpm (EB 110 SS) TRANSMISSION manual 6-speed transmission DRIVE permanent all-wheel drive ACCELERATION 3.5 s from 0 to 100 km/h (EB 110 GT) 3.3 s from 0 to 100 km/h (EB 110 SS) VMAX 342 km/h (EB 110 GT) 351 km/h (EB 110 SS) FUEL CONSUMPTION approx. 13.5 l/100 km UNLADEN WEIGHT 1,570 – 1,735 kg LENGTH 4,400 mm WIDTH 1,940 mm HEIGHT 1,125 mm WHEELBASE 2,550 mm TYRES 245/40 ZR 18 front / 325/30 ZR 18 rear PERIOD OF PRODUCTION 1991-1995 UNITS 128 vehicles in total, incl. approx. 96 EB 110 GT, 32 EB 110 SS PRICE from ITL 450 million

Technical specifications – Bugatti Veyron 16.4

ENGINE 8.0-litre W16, water-cooled SUPERCHARGING four turbochargers with charge-air cooling OUTPUT 1,001 hp / 736 kW at 6,000 rpm TORQUE 1,250 Nm between 2,200 rpm and TRANSMISSION 7-speed dual clutch transmission DRIVE permanent all-wheel drive ACCELERATION 2.5 s from 0 to 100 km/h VMAX 407 km/h FUEL CONSUMPTION approx. 14.7 l/100 km UNLADEN WEIGHT 1,888 kg LENGTH 4,462 mm WIDTH 1,998 mm HEIGHT 1,204 mm WHEELBASE 2,710 mm TYRES 265/690-ZR-500-A front / 365/710-ZR-540-A rear PERIOD OF PRODUCTION 2005-2015 UNITS 450 vehicles in total PRICE from EUR 1,160,000 net (2005)

Technical specifications – Bugatti Chiron