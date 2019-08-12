Hide press release Show press release

Brown Lee Performance OFFICIAL Gulf Heritage Mustang – Limited Edition

LEGENDARY performance, iconic FORD LeMans livery, & 800 horsepower to celebrate 50 years!

Morrison, Tennessee (August 12, 2019) — We have all heard the inspiring story of how the Ford GT40 hit the track in 1966 and went on to secure four consecutive victories for the Blue Oval. Fast forward 50 years to the present and few racing liveries remain as iconic as the blue and orange Gulf Oil paint scheme worn by both the 1968 and 1969 winning Ford GT40. Today, we honor the feats of teamwork and determination displayed by the winning ’68 and ‘69 teams half a century ago with the arrival of the Brown Lee Performance OFFICIAL Gulf Heritage Mustang – Limited Edition, which is being introduced at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on Sunday, August 18, 2019.

The Gulf Heritage Mustang – Limited Edition is derived from three core elements – Power. Speed. And a Legacy. Under the hood of this performance machine is a supercharged 5.0L Coyote V8 boasting an industry leading 800-horsepower and a vision-blurring 675 lb-ft of torque. This tire shredding power is fed through Ford’s 10-speed automatic or 6-speed manual transmission and can be had in either a coupe or convertible.

In addition to power, the Gulf Heritage Mustang – Limited Edition receives a completely new performance suspension, carbon fiber front splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser, and wicker bill spoiler. But more notably, the car receives a full custom painted Gulf Oil licensed exterior racing livery identical to that which was displayed on the ’68 and ’69 GT40 and more recently, the 2019 Ford GT. When an owner climbs inside their limited production, licensed Gulf Heritage Mustang – Limited Edition, they will be greeted by an interior just as impressive as the engine upgrades and exterior paint scheme. Gulf orange and blue accent a full black leather and alcantara cabin to make this car truly feel special inside and out.

“We are incredibly proud to have this opportunity to honor the Ford and Gulf racing legacy in such a special build.” said Global Specialty Vehicle Manager of Brown Lee Performance, Brock Patterson. “With over 800 horsepower carrying this licensed icon from 0-60 mph in under 3.5 seconds, the Gulf Heritage Edition Mustang pays homage to the accomplishments of the Ford and Gulf racing teams from 50 years ago, on all levels.”

Interested in owning one of these special builds? The Brown Lee Performance Gulf Heritage Mustang – Limited Edition costs $139,995, which includes a 2019/2020 Ford Mustang GT Premium. Production will be limited to 119 units globally - The 119 serial numbers signifyBe the 50-year anniversary of the ‘69 24 Hours of LeMans victory. Each Gulf Heritage Edition Mustang comes with a 3 year/36,000 mile limited warranty as well as an official letter from Gulf Oil congratulating the owner with signatures from Gulf and Brown Lee Performance executives. The Brown Lee Performance Gulf Heritage Mustang – Limited Edition is available exclusively at Brown Lee Performance, a division of Brown Lee Ford in Nashville, TN. For more information, contact Brown Lee Performance and Brock Patterson at 615.397.3331 or email brock.patterson@brownleeford.com.

2020 BROWN LEE PERFORMANCE GULF HERITAGE EDITION MUSTANG SPECIFICATIONS

PERFORMANCE:

0-60 mph: 3.3 sec.

¼ mile: < 10.7 sec. @ 132 mph

POWER:

• 808 bhp @ 7,200 rpm

• 677 lb-ft torque @ 4,500 rpm

INCLUDES:

Conversions available for the 2019-2020 Ford Mustang GT Premium Coupe or Convertible:

• Available with 10-speed Auto or 6-speed Manual

• Custom painted Gulf blue and orange racing livery

• Custom full leather and alcantara interior with Gulf racing accents

• 3.0 Liter Stage 2 Supercharger System

• Air to water intercooler system

• Upgraded Fuel Injectors

• High-flow Air Induction System

• Chassis dyno calibration

• Gulf Mustang CarbonAero front carbon fiber splitter

• Gulf Mustang CarbonAero carbon fiber side sills

• Gulf Mustang CarbonAero rear spoiler with gurney lip

• Gulf Mustang GT front grille delete

• Gulf Mustang CarbonAero rear diffuser

• Lowered sport suspension

• Gulf Orange Brembo 6-Piston calipers with 15.1 inch rotors front

• Gulf Orange Brembo 4-Piston calipers with 15.1 inch rotors rear

• 20-Inch alloy wheels finished in gloss gunmetal

• Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2 Tires (285/30ZR20 front305/30ZR20 Rear)

• Special serial number plaques on dashboard and engine bay – 1 of 119 limited build

• 3 Year / 36,000 Mile limited warranty

About Brown Lee Performance

Brown Lee Performance is a performance division under Brown Lee Ford. Our Morrison, TN Ford dealership was founded by lifetime Ford owner and retailer David Lee who is the #1 Ford specialty vehicle retailer in the U.S. Browse through our specialty inventories to find the right car or truck for you, then contact one of our expert sales staff and we'll handle the rest. At Brown Lee Ford, we bring the dealership to YOU!