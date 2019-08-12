Look up the word "wealthy" in the dictionary. Next to the definition, you might find a picture of Japanese businessman, Tetsumi Shinchi, who just bought the last five of the allotted 10 W Motors Fenyr SuperSport Launch Editions. Each car costs around $1.5 million new, and the set of five reportedly sets Shinchi back more than $7 million in total.

W Motors shared the news of the impressive purchase on its Facebook page. In the post, the company shows sketches of multiple versions of the Fenyr SuperSport wearing unique paint jobs and asks, "Can you guess which colors [Tetsumi Shinchi] got?" Unfortunately, W Motors doesn't specify exactly which five colors and trims Shinchi chose.

But why five of the same Fenyr SuperSport Launch Editions (outside of obscene wealth)? For one, it's fast. Really fast. Underhood of each Fenyr SuperSport lies a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six engine tuned by Ruf producing 780 horsepower (581 kilowatts) and 708 pound-feet (959 Newton-meters) of torque. Power travels to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The Fenyr SuperSport is lightweight, too. Carbon fiber body panels encapsulate an aluminum cabin, keeping the Fenyr SuperSport to a featherlight 2,976 pounds (1,349 kilograms). That allows for a 60 mile-per-hour (96 kilometers per hour) sprint of just 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 249 mph (400 kmh), according to the company's spec sheet.

The five Fenyr SuperSports join Shinchi's already extensive collection, which also includes the yet-finished, 3,000-hp (2,237-kW) Devel Sixteen, according to reports. The five Fenyr SuperSport Launch Editions, once completed, will debut at the Mega Supercar Motor Show in Fukuoka, Japan in 2021.