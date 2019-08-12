The 2020 Porsche Cayenne welcomes a new flagship trim with the arrival of the Turbo S E-Hybrid. Packing a peak 670 horsepower from its gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain, the Turbo S E-Hybrid combines the 541-horsepower twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 of the Cayenne Turbo with the 134-hp electric motor of the Cayenne E-Hybrid. That’s enough grunt to get the crossover to 60 miles per hour in a manufacturer-claimed 3.6 seconds and take it to a top speed of 183 mph.

Available in either the standard Cayenne body style or the sleeker Cayenne Coupe, the Turbo S E-Hybrid comes standard with a load of standard performance features, including giant carbon-ceramic brakes, active anti-roll bars, a torque-vectoring rear end, and the brand’s Sport Chrono package, which adds the likes of a steering-wheel-mounted mode selector switch and launch control. The top-end model also includes a 7.2-kilowatt charging cable that allows the crossover’s 14.1-kilowatt-hour battery pack to get a full charge in less than two-and-a-half hours on a 240-volt plug with a 50-amp circuit.

Gallery: 2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid, Coupe Turbo S E-Hybrid, and Coupe E-Hybrid

10 Photos

While the Environmental Protection Agency has yet to release range or fuel economy estimates for the model, we expect the Turbo S E-Hybrid to offer more than 20 miles of all-electric driving range when placed in its emissions-free E-Power setting. There are also Hybrid Auto, Sport, and Sport Plus modes, as well as E-Charge and E-Hold settings, the latter of which maintain the battery pack’s state of charge or use the V8 engine to add juice on the go.

The extra oomph of the Turbo S E-Hybrid comes at a cost, though, and the model wears a starting price of $161,900 (add $2,500 for the Coupe). That’s nearly $35,000 more than the cost of the standard Cayenne Turbo, although the delta falls closer to $25,000 after accounting for the gasoline-electric model’s extra standard features.

Fortunately, Porsche also adds the Cayenne Coupe E-Hybrid for those on a five-figure budget. The $86,400 model serves as a stylish alternative to the currently available Cayenne E-Hybrid. Like its squarer sibling, the Cayenne Coupe E-Hybrid relies on a 335-hp turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine and a 134-hp electric motor for motivation. The combined efforts of the two power sources net 455 peak horsepower.

Given the Coupe E-Hybrid shares its battery pack with its Turbo S E-Hybrid stablemates, we expect the model to possess an all-electric driving range of around 20 miles before switching over to its gasoline-electric Hybrid Auto drive mode. Unlike the more powerful models, though, the lesser E-Hybrid trim forgoes standard performance kit such as carbon-ceramic brakes, an active anti-roll bar, and the 7.2-kW charger (a 3.6-kW charger comes standard). Still, Porsche notes that the E-Hybrid is optionally available with almost all of the Turbo S E-Hybrid’s ancillary performance items, save for its torque-vectoring rear end.

Regardless of your tastes or budget, you'll need to wait a few months to get your hands on the latest crop of Cayenne models, as the Turbo S E-Hybrid, Coupe Turbo S E-Hybrid, and Coupe E-Hybrid are all due to arrive during the first quarter of 2020.