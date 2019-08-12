As the rumors mount that Bugatti intends to debut a spiritual successor to the EB110 during Monterey Car Week, the hypercar maker is doing very little to tamper down our suspicion. In a new video that largely focuses on putting EB110 race cars through their paces on the track, there's a brief view of what appears to be alleged new model under a sheet.

The vehicle under the translucent sheet shows some of the hallmarks of the original EB110's design. Most notably, you can spot the circular inlets behind the side windows. The downward slanting nose is also familiar.

Bugatti reportedly intends to build just 10 examples of this EB110-shaped vehicle, and they allegedly cost 8 million euros each ($8,921,600 at current exchange rates).

The original EB110 came from Bugatti when Italian entrepreneur Romano Artioli owned the company. The initial version arrived in 1991, and the more hardcore SS variant came in 1992. The SS shared the 3.5-liter quad-turbo V12 with the regular model but had a revised ECU, more powerful fuel injectors, and a better flowing exhaust to boost the output to 603 Horsepower (450 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (649 Newton-meters). Michael Schumacher was among the owners, but he specified a unique layout with the SS engine but a more comfortable interior.

Bugatti will allegedly unveil the new model at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, on August 16.