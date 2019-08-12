The 2020 Ford Mustang GT350R arrives benefiting from technology that trickles down from the upcoming GT500. While perhaps a little less exciting, there are some new colors to choose, too.

The 2020 GT350R gets new front suspension geometry. The revised parts also include new steering rack, revised electric power steering settings, and a redesigned high-trail steering knuckle from the GT500.

On the outside, buyers can now order Grabber Lime and Twister Orange exterior colors for folks who want their GT350 to be attention-grabbing even if bystanders don't hear the engine's roar. Iconic Silver and Red Hot Metallic are two new, less vibrant hues. The high-powered Mustang also gains the FordPass Connect system that allows for using a phone app for finding the vehicle, locking or unlocking the doors, monitoring fuel and oil levels, and following maintenance alerts.

Otherwise, the 2020 GT350 and GT350R carryover from before. Under the hood, there's a 5.2-liter V8 with a flat-plane crankshaft giving it a different sound from other Mustangs. The mill produces 526 horsepower (392 kilowatts) and 429 pound-feet (582 Newton-meters) of torque. It revs to an impressive 8,250 rpm. The only gearbox option is a six-speed manual.

The GT350R retains the same powertrain but makes more track-focused features available, including carbon fiber wheels and revised body kit with a different front splitter and more aggressive rear wing.

If you're hungry for more power, then the Mustang Shelby GT500 is on the way with a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 making 760 horsepower (567 kilowatts) and 625 pound-feet (847 Newton-meters) of torque, while routing through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. It can speed through the quarter-mile in an alleged 10.6 seconds and reach a factory-limited top speed of 180 miles per hour (289.6 kilometers per hour).