It's been two years since we last saw the King Ranch trim appear on the Ford Expedition, and this year, the more rugged trim is making a comeback in both the Expedition and Expedition Max variants. While official photos have yet to be released, we've displayed a photo gallery of the Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch to give you an idea of the interior touches and spec. The King Ranch will slot itself between the Limited and Platinum offers, starting at price of $74,290 with destination.

Gallery: Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch

Exterior additions will most likely be the Stone Grey finish on bumpers, roof rails, and retractable running boards, as well as the King Ranch logo on all rows of seats, aluminum scuff plates, and floor mats; just in case you forget what kind of Expedition you're driving. You'll also likely get 22-inch aluminum wheels. On the inside, Del Rio leather is found on all seats, door trims, steering wheel, center console; basically everywhere where your hand can touch.

Standard equipment on the King Ranch edition will feature a spec that's close to the Limited trim, while adding a few bits to make things even more tempting. LED headlights, park assist, and a panoramic sunroof are included, too. Ford Co-Pilot360 makes an appearance here, with driver-assist features such as blind spot warning, lane departure warning, automatic highbeams, and collision mitigation are thrown in. Also, expect a 360-degree camera with different views. Engines will stay the same with a 3.5-liter V6 and a 10-speed automatic.

The King Ranch sits at a comfortable $3,500 premium over the Limited trim with similar equipment, making it a nice step up for those wanting a little upgrade. You can also get all-wheel drive, bringing the price up to $77,420. When compared to the Platinum Expedition MAX at $81,505 for the 4x4, the King Ranch 4x4 doesn't seem as attractive, finding itself placed just $1,395 shy. With the market for more competitively specced SUVs on the rise, could this mid-tier choice be a tempting option for Expedition buyers? We'll see soon enough.

