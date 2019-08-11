Despite the popularity of SUVs and crossovers in the United States, the 2019 Ford Explorer suffered a sales slump in the second quarter of 2019, going down by 37 percent or a total of 35,374 units sold, according to a report by Ford Authority. This is hardly surprising, really, since the all-new Ford Explorer is already out and about.

To entice buyers into buying the remainder of the outgoing Explorer, Ford implements a hefty discount this August 2019. A cash discount of $3,000 is on offer on all 2019 Ford Explorer trims, which comprises of $2,500 customer cash plus $500 select inventory customer cash discounts.

The limited-time offer is good only until the end of September 2019. With the cash discounts employed, the starting MSRP (including destination charge) of the Explorer Base variant will be $30,460, while the XLT trim will start at $32,495. The range-topping Explorer Platinum trim goes for $52,260.

In comparison to the all-new Explorer, getting the top-of-the-line model will save you as much as $7,000 - that's if you're willing to save money instead of getting the latest model instead.

There's a catch, however. The additional $500 select inventory discount is only applicable for Explorer models that arrived at the dealer lots 61 days before the sale date. Plus, the huge discount is only applicable for cash purchases; if you're planning to get the midsize crossover through financing or leasing, forget about it, although Ford offers a 0 percent APR for 60 months through Ford Credit Financing for well-qualified buyers who want to finance their car.

Lastly, the discount will only apply if the delivery from an authorized Ford dealer’s stock will take place by September 30th, 2019, unless specified otherwise.