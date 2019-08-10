Another week, another drag race. This time, CarWow pits two closely-related supercars against each other. In fact, both cars carry the same Lamborghini Bull badge. On the yellow corner, it's the Aventador SV – a track-focused super bull that could pull a zero to 60 miles per hour in just 2.8 seconds. Price tag? Almost $500,000.

On the purple corner, it's the Huracan Performante – another track-oriented variant of the Huracan that can do the same sprint in a slower 2.9 seconds. Price tag? Around $280,000.

With these acceleration figures and price tags laid out, you might think that the Aventador SV has a major advantage in a straight-line race.

Gallery: Lamborghini Aventador SV versus Huracan Performante Drag Race

8 Photos

Well, you're wrong. Before you watch the video on top of this page, let's pull the numbers and compare each car's nitty-gritty behind the seats.

The Huracan Performante is powered by a 5.2-liter V10 that has been tuned to have a power output of 631 horsepower (471 kiloWatt) and 443 pound-feet (601 Newton-meter) of torque. With various weight savings, the Huracan Performante has a curb weight of 3,429 pounds (1,555 kilograms).

The Aventador SV, on the other hand, has a 6.5L V12 in its heart, producing 740 hp (552 kW) and 509 lb-ft (690 Nm) torque. Also with various weight savings, the Aventador SV tips the scales at 3,900 lbs (1,769 kg), substantially heavier than the Huracan Performante.

You'll be hard-pressed to believe the results of this supercar drag race. Watch the video on top of this page to find out, but if you don't want to, the less-powerful Huracan Performante won in both standing and rolling drag races, while the heavier Aventador SV won the brakes test.