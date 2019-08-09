It's a special one-off build for a single customer.
The Gulf Racing livery is arguably the most well-known paint scheme in all of motorsports. It’s adorned a range of vehicles, with the Porsche 917 and Ford GT40 being the notable racing machines to wear the blue and orange colors at LeMans back in the day. In more recent times, Ford featured the Gulf livery as a limited-production Heritage Edition for the first-generation GT in 2006, and again for the second-gen model last year. Now, Roush is getting in on the action with a special one-off Mustang that will debut next week in Monterey.
We’re given the above teaser photo showing just a small portion of the Mustang’s front clip, but it’s not really a mystery what the whole car will look like. It will adorn a 2019 Roush Stage 3 Mustang, which packs a supercharged version of the 5.0-liter V8 to produce a maximum of 710 horsepower. The car is also equipped with Roush’s optional active exhaust setup, providing four different sound settings. This particular ride also has a custom handbrake, so perhaps this Mustang will actually get sideways as opposed to sitting in a collection. This is the top-tier steed in Roush’s stable, so we certainly hope it sees some proper fun.
Additionally, this custom Roush rides on special 20-inch wheels modeled after the type used on the original Ford GT40. It also gets various carbon fiber exterior bits including side vents, side mirrors, a front chin spoiler, and decklid wing. A Roush R8 body kits further adds to the exterior look.
The one-off car is custom-made for Wade Kawasaki, a noted figure in the automotive aftermarket world. He already has a 2019 Ford GT wearing the same colors, and apparently, this Mustang will be his new “track-capable daily driver.” It sounds like quite a machine, but we’ll have to wait until next week to see it.
Kawasaki’s vehicle is based on the 2019 ROUSH Stage 3 Mustang, the highest-performing vehicle in ROUSH’s stable, which features a ROUSH TVS R2650 Supercharger, complete with a ROUSH Cold Air Intake and ROUSH calibration to boost the car’s 5.0-liter Ti-VCT V8 engine to an overall power output of 710 horsepower and 610 foot-pounds of torque. The Mustang is also equipped with the optional ROUSH Active Exhaust System, which offers four different user-selectable exhaust modes. Other upgrades include a custom handbrake designed for drifting.
Additional custom touches include a set of one-off 20x9.5-inch billet aluminum wheels from Bespoke by Wheel Vintiques, designed as a modern interpretation of the iconic wheels of the original Ford GT40, paired with 275/35ZR20 Continental ExtremeContact Sport™ tires. Further bespoke pieces include custom carbon fiber side vents and side view mirrors manufactured by SpeedKore as well as a carbon fiber ROUSH Mustang Chin Spoiler, a carbon fiber ROUSH Mustang Rear Spoiler, and complete ROUSH R8 Aero Body Kit. On the inside, Kawaski’s Stage 3 Mustang’s Sport Interior Package has been upgraded with color-matched orange accents and a unique ROUSH plaque.
“I’m delighted to debut this car at McCall’s Motorworks Revival,” said Legendary Companies President and CEO Wade Kawasaki. “ROUSH Performance has gone above and beyond my expectations with this vehicle and I’m looking forward to sharing it with the public and to get out and drive it.”
In addition to the custom 2019 ROUSH Stage 3 Mustang, ROUSH Performance will also have the new 2019 ROUSH F-150 SC on display. With a potent 650 horsepower and 610 pound-feet of torque on tap from the ROUSHcharged 5.0-liter, as well as an optional ROUSH Active Exhaust System and a ROUSH/Fox 2.0 suspension upgrade, the F-150 SC delivers heart-pounding off-road performance without compromising its on-road drivability. A host of signature ROUSH aesthetic touches inside and out also make the 2019 ROUSH F-150 SC an unmistakable presence on or off the road.
McCall’s Motorworks Revival, often referred to as the “unofficial kick-off” to the world-famous Monterey Car Week, will hold its 28th annual event on August 14, 2019. Taking place on the tarmac and in the hangar of the Monterey Jet Center, the exclusive gathering features a curated selection of some of the world’s finest cars, aircraft and motorcycles along with gourmet food and beverages in a unique and eclectic setting.