The Gulf Racing livery is arguably the most well-known paint scheme in all of motorsports. It’s adorned a range of vehicles, with the Porsche 917 and Ford GT40 being the notable racing machines to wear the blue and orange colors at LeMans back in the day. In more recent times, Ford featured the Gulf livery as a limited-production Heritage Edition for the first-generation GT in 2006, and again for the second-gen model last year. Now, Roush is getting in on the action with a special one-off Mustang that will debut next week in Monterey.

We’re given the above teaser photo showing just a small portion of the Mustang’s front clip, but it’s not really a mystery what the whole car will look like. It will adorn a 2019 Roush Stage 3 Mustang, which packs a supercharged version of the 5.0-liter V8 to produce a maximum of 710 horsepower. The car is also equipped with Roush’s optional active exhaust setup, providing four different sound settings. This particular ride also has a custom handbrake, so perhaps this Mustang will actually get sideways as opposed to sitting in a collection. This is the top-tier steed in Roush’s stable, so we certainly hope it sees some proper fun.

Additionally, this custom Roush rides on special 20-inch wheels modeled after the type used on the original Ford GT40. It also gets various carbon fiber exterior bits including side vents, side mirrors, a front chin spoiler, and decklid wing. A Roush R8 body kits further adds to the exterior look.

The one-off car is custom-made for Wade Kawasaki, a noted figure in the automotive aftermarket world. He already has a 2019 Ford GT wearing the same colors, and apparently, this Mustang will be his new “track-capable daily driver.” It sounds like quite a machine, but we’ll have to wait until next week to see it.