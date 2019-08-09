The future is exciting for Toyota.

Toyota is on a path to drastically change its image and consumer perception, and the company’s plans are quite ambitious. With exciting vehicles like the GR Super Sport, Corolla GR Sport, and GR Supra GT4 Concept, the Japanese brand is hinting at what the future holds in terms of performance vehicles. Apparently, there’s a lot more to come in the next few years.

In a recent interview to Automotive News, Toyota’s sales and marketing boss for Europe, Matthew Harrison, confirmed the manufacturer will work on a performance version of each of its core models. The good news is the GR treatment will include even some of the brand’s hybrid models, which sounds very promising.

Toyota's Performance Future:

“We are trying to build more of an obvious link to the GR brand, which is why we are establishing for each of our core models a GR Sport derivative,” Harrison told the publication. “Some of the hybrid models will have a GR grade.”

What’s even more interesting, Toyota Gazoo Racing president Shigeki Tomoyama recently announced he is lobbying for a performance version of the Hilux truck. If this project gets the green light, it will be inspired by Toyota’s Dakar-winning pickup and will become a first of its kind for the compact truck.

GRMN Future:

Basically, in most markets, Toyota plans to have three levels of performance vehicles. The brand’s entry into the performance space will be the sporty GR models with visual tweaks and no matching power – something in the same vein as Volkswagen’s R-Line and Ford’s ST-Line. Above that, full-blown GR cars will offer "a noticeable performance increase." The absolute range-toppers will be the GRMN-branded models with Yaris GMRN and Corolla GRMN being the first to arrive.

