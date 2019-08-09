After Volkswagen of America announced details regarding a less complex 2020MY lineup with fewer Golf versions, BMW USA is doing the same by cutting some models. One of the cars being terminated is the 3 Series Gran Turismo, which is hardly a surprise since we’ve known for quite some time there wouldn’t be a second generation, and with the all-new 3 Series Sedan out, it was only a matter of time. More practical than the standard car but oddly shaped, it’s safe to say the 3 GT won’t be missed.

Its bigger brother, the 6 GT, is also biting the dust, less than two years after being introduced in the U.S. as a replacement for the 5 GT. This piece of news comes only a few days after our spies caught a prototype of the facelifted version undergoing testing, and now we know the revised car won’t be coming to the U.S. of A.

Also dead is the 6 Series Gran Turismo, but that’s a logical move to make now that BMW has the fancier 8 Series Gran Coupe. You can have one for $84,900 in the rear-wheel-drive 840i flavor or spend $87,800 for the equivalent xDrive model. Should you need more power, there’s also a $108,900 M850i xDrive version that will eventually be followed by the M8 Gran Coupe range topper.

As a refresher, Europe’s new 3 Series Touring will not be making the trip to North America, much like the long-roof 5 Series is not available in the U.S. On a personal note, an M340i wagon is perhaps my favorite car in BMW’s entire lineup and it’s sad to see it won’t be available all over the world, but we should probably blame the crossover and SUV madness.

Joining BMW USA’s lineup towards the end of the year will be another “coupe” – the 2 Series Gran Coupe. It's due to debut in production form in November at the Los Angeles Auto Show and likely go on sale shortly thereafter.

