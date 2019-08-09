Don't feel sad about the 6 GC getting the axe as it'll be replaced by the 8 GC.
After Volkswagen of America announced details regarding a less complex 2020MY lineup with fewer Golf versions, BMW USA is doing the same by cutting some models. One of the cars being terminated is the 3 Series Gran Turismo, which is hardly a surprise since we’ve known for quite some time there wouldn’t be a second generation, and with the all-new 3 Series Sedan out, it was only a matter of time. More practical than the standard car but oddly shaped, it’s safe to say the 3 GT won’t be missed.
Its bigger brother, the 6 GT, is also biting the dust, less than two years after being introduced in the U.S. as a replacement for the 5 GT. This piece of news comes only a few days after our spies caught a prototype of the facelifted version undergoing testing, and now we know the revised car won’t be coming to the U.S. of A.
Also dead is the 6 Series Gran Turismo, but that’s a logical move to make now that BMW has the fancier 8 Series Gran Coupe. You can have one for $84,900 in the rear-wheel-drive 840i flavor or spend $87,800 for the equivalent xDrive model. Should you need more power, there’s also a $108,900 M850i xDrive version that will eventually be followed by the M8 Gran Coupe range topper.
As a refresher, Europe’s new 3 Series Touring will not be making the trip to North America, much like the long-roof 5 Series is not available in the U.S. On a personal note, an M340i wagon is perhaps my favorite car in BMW’s entire lineup and it’s sad to see it won’t be available all over the world, but we should probably blame the crossover and SUV madness.
Joining BMW USA’s lineup towards the end of the year will be another “coupe” – the 2 Series Gran Coupe. It's due to debut in production form in November at the Los Angeles Auto Show and likely go on sale shortly thereafter.
BMW Model Year 2020 Update Information.
Woodcliff Lake, NJ – August 1, 2019… Information on design and technical changes, as well as changes to standard equipment, lines, packages and standalone options are included in this document.
This document will be continuously updated with the most recent MY20 information as it becomes available.
Due to production constraints, the following upholsteries will not be offered until April 2020 on X5 (G05), X6 (G06), and X7 (G07).
- Canberra Beige Vernasca Leather
- Cognac Vernasca Leather (available on G07 w/Captain’s Chairs only)
- Extended Tartufo Merino Leather (available on G07 w/ Captain’s Chairs only)
- Full Tartufo Merino Leather
- Amarone Merino Leather
Discontinued models for 2020
- BMW 3 Series GT
- BMW 6 Series GT
- BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
2020 BMW i3 120Ah
BMW i3 battery was upgraded from 94Ah to 120Ah for 2019.
Electric only range increased up to 153 miles from 94Ah / 115 miles.
MY20 i3 information is still tba.
2020 BMW i8 Coupe and Roadster
MY20 i8 Coupe and Roadster information is still tba.
2020 BMW 2 Series Coupe and Convertible
Prices remain unchanged from 2019.
MY20 2 Series Coupes and Convertibles began production in 3/2019.
The M2 Competition was new for 2019.
The MY20 2 Series receives a second refresh as of March 2019 and has been enhanced with the following features:
- New darker taillights
- New high-gloss black kidney frame on 230i
- Cerium Grey kidney frame, badges, front/side air inserts on M240i
- High-gloss black mirror caps on M240i
Standard Equipment Changes:
- Smoker’s Package has been removed from the standard profile for all 2 series.
- This option will not be offered as a single option.
Paint:
- Long Beach Blue (C16) is now available on M240i and M240i xDrive for $550.
- Melbourne Red Metallic (A75) is no longer available on M240i.
- This paint will remain an option for 230i and 230i xDrive in combination with M Sport Package (ZMP).
- Sparking Brown (B53) is no longer available.
Upholstery:
- Black Leather with Sand Stitching is now available for $1,450.
- Black Dakota Leather (LCSW) is no longer available.
Trim:
- Carbon Fiber Trim (4MC) is now available on the M240i and M240i xDrive for no cost.
- Pearl Dark trim (4GC) has been deleted.
Wheels:
- 17” Double-spoke bi-color wheels, style 725 with all-season run-flat tires (26R) are now standard on the 230i and 230i xDrive.
- 18” Double Spoke, Jet black, mixed, performance tires, non-runflat (20Y) are now standard on the M240i Coupe and Convertible.
- 18” Double Spoke, Jet black, All-Season tires (20Z) are now standard on the M240i xDrive Coupe and Convertible.
- 18” M Double-spoke ferric grey wheels, style 461M with Performance run-flat tires (21A) and 18” Double-spoke wheels, style 461M with all-season run-flat tires (2TS) have been discontinued.
Optional Equipment:
- Rain sensor (521) is now series-standard.
- Black Kidney grilles are now standard on Sport and M Sport models.
- This can be deleted with option code “3DE”
|2020 MSRP
|Change from 2019
|230i Coupe
|$35,300
|$0
|230i xDrive Coupe
|$37,300
|$0
|M240i Coupe
|$45,800
|$0
|M240i xDrive Coupe
|$47,800
|$0
|230i Convertible
|$41,100
|$0
|230i xDrive Convertible
|$43,100
|$0
|M240i Convertible
|$50,400
|$0
|M240i xDrive Convertible
|$52,400
|$0
|M2 Competition
|$58,900
|$0
2020 BMW 3 Series Sedan
MY20 330i and 330i xDrive Sedans began production in July 2019.
Standard Equipment Changes:
The MY20 330i and 330i xDrive standard equipment has been enhanced with the following elements:
- Live Cockpit Plus Incl. Entry Navi (6U2)
- Connect Package (6U2)
Optional Equipment:
- Premium Package (ZPP) includes Heated Steering Wheel (248), Heated Front Seats (494), Head-up Display (610), Live Cockpit Professional (6U3), and Connected Package Professional (6C4). Pricing is $2,350.
- Live Cockpit Professional (6U3) remains a single option. Pricing has been reduced to $1,100.
|2020 MSRP
|Change from 2019
|BMW 330i Sedan
|$40,750
|$500
|BMW 330i xDrive Sedan
|$42,750
|$500
|BMW M340i Sedan
|$54,000
|--
|BMW M340i xDrive Sedan
|$56,000
|--
2020 BMW 4 Series Coupe, Convertible and Gran Coupe
4 Series Coupes and Convertibles began production in 3/2019.
The MY20 4 Series receives a slight update as of March 2019 and have been enhanced with the following features:
- New diffuser
- New darker taillights
- New high-gloss black kidney frame
Standard Equipment Changes:
- Active Driving Assistant (5AS) is now standard and includes:
- Lane Departure Warning
- Pedestrian Warning with partial braking
- Frontal Collision Warning with brake prefill
- City Collision Mitigation with partial braking
- Rain Sensor (521) is now standard.
Paint:
- New: Mediterranean Blue (C10) is now available for $550 on 4 Series Coupe (F32) and Convertible (F33).
- New: Sunset Orange (C1X) is now available for $550 on 4 Series Convertible (F33)
- Deleted: Sparking Brown (B53) from 4 Series Coupe and Convertible
- Deleted: Imperial Blue (A89) from 4 Series Coupe and Convertible
- Deleted: Melbourne Red (A75) from 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Deleted: Jatoba Brown (B65) from 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Deleted: Mediterranean Blue (C10) from 4 Series Gran Coupe
Upholstery:
- Mocha Dakota Leather (LCMY) is now available for $1,450
Trims:
- New: Carbon Fiber trim (4MC) for 440i models and requires ordering M Sport Package (ZMP)
Wheels:
- New: 18” Double-spoke bi-color Orbit Grey wheels style 397 with all season run-flat tires (26E). Not available with M Sport Package (ZMP)
- New: 19” Double-spoke bi-color Jet black wheels style 704M with mixed performance non run-flat tires (29T) – requires ordering M Sport Package (ZMP).
- Deleted: 18” Double-Spoke wheels style 397 with All-Season tires (2A5)
- Deleted: 19” M Double-spoke orbit grey wheels style 704M with performance run-flat tires (21W)
Optional Equipment:
- Rain sensor (521) is now standard on all 4 Series and no longer an option.
- Black Kidney grilles are now standard on Sport and M Sport models.
- This can be deleted with option code “3DE”
- M Sport Brakes (2NH) are no longer available on 4 Series Convertible (F33)
|2020 MSRP
|Change from 2019
|BMW 430i Coupe
|$44,950
|$150
|BMW 430i xDrive Coupe
|$46,950
|$150
|BMW 440i Coupe
|$51,350
|$150
|BMW 440i xDrive Coupe
|$53,350
|$150
|$150
|BMW 430i Convertible
|$53,100
|$150
|BMW 430i xDrive Convertible
|$55,100
|$150
|BMW 440i Convertible
|$60,150
|$150
|BMW 440i xDrive Convertible
|$62,150
|$150
|$150
|BMW 430i Gran Coupe
|$44,750
|$150
|BMW 430i xDrive Gran Coupe
|$46,750
|$150
|BMW 440i Gran Coupe
|$51,150
|$150
|BMW 440i xDrive Gran Coupe
|$53,150
|$150
2020 BMW 5 Series Sedan
The 2020 5 Series Sedans began production in July 2019.
New uprated engine on M550i xDrive model.
New larger high voltage battery pack on 530e and 530e xDrive models.
Standard Equipment Changes:
The MY20 5 series standard equipment has been enhanced with the following elements:
Added:
- Comfort Access (322) on 530i, 530e, and 540i models
- Heated Front Seats (494) on M550i
- Live Cockpit Professional incl. Navi (6U3)
- Connect Package Professional (6C4)
- M550i xDrive 523 HP (+67) and 553 lb-ft (+73). 0 – 60 mph 3.6 sec (-0.3 sec.).
- M Sport Differential (2T4) on M550i.
- 530e models high voltage battery grows from 9.2 kWh to 12 kWh.
Deleted:
- Navigation Professional (609)
- Advanced Real time traffic information ARTTI (6AM)
- Remote Services (6AP)
- CD Player (650)
- eDrive Services (6AG)
Optional Equipment:
- Convenience Package (ZCV) includes Automatic Tailgate (316), Heated Front Seats (494), and Satellite Radio with 1 year subscription (655). Pricing is $850.
|2020 MSRP
|Change from 2019
|BMW 530i Sedan
|$53,900
|$500
|BMW 530i xDrive Sedan
|$56,200
|$500
|BMW 530e PHEV
|$53,900
|$500
|BMW 530e xDrive PHEV
|$56,200
|$500
|BMW 540i Sedan
|$59,450
|$500
|BMW 540i xDrive Sedan
|$61,750
|$500
|BMW M550i xDrive Sedan
|$76,650
|$2,200
2020 BMW 7 Series Sedan
2020 BMW 7 Series sedans began production in March 2019.
The MY20 7 Series Sedans receive a significant refresh as of March 2019 and have been enhanced with the following features:
- New front bumper
- New Icon Adaptive LED headlights for all models
- New kidney grille with 40% enlarged surface area
- New hood, elevated by approximately 1.7”
- New front side parts, including a new Air breather geometry
- New rear bumper, including new tailpipe covers
- New tail lights featured 3D geometry
- New “light band” across the trunk
- New 6-cylinder engine on the 745e PHEV +67HP, plus 10.3kW battery
- New 8-cylinder engine on the 750i xDrive +76HP
Standard Equipment Changes:
The MY20 7 Series standard equipment is enhanced with the following elements:
- Heated Steering wheel (248) on the 740i, 745e and 750i models
- Comfort Seats (456) on the 740i and 745e models
- Icon Adaptive LED Headlights (552) on all models
- Parking Assistant Plus (5DN)
- Remote Engine Start (1CR) on the M760i xDrive
- Heated Steering wheel & Armrests (4HB) on the M760i xDrive
Optional Equipment Changes:
- For the 740i: In Additional to the standard Front Heated Seats (494) and Heated steering wheel (248), the Cold Weather Package (ZCW) now includes Remote Engine start (1CR), Heated Rear seats (4HA) and Heated Front Seat Armrests (4HB). Pricing is $750 for 740i/xi and 750i xDrive (Remote Start is not available on 745e).
- For the 745e: In Additional to the standard Front Heated Seats (494) and Heated steering wheel (248), the Cold Weather Package (ZCW) now includes Heated Rear seats (4HA) and Heated Front Seat Armrests (4HB). Pricing is $500.
- Driving Assistance Professional (ZDY) includes Active Driving Assistant Pro (5AU) and Traffic Jam Assistant for limited access highways (5AR), up to approximately 40mph. Pricing is $1,700.
- Active Driving Assistant professional (ZDB) is no longer available.
- Premium Package (ZPP) for the 740i/745e models includes Power rear sunshade and rear side window shades (416), Head-Up Display (610), and Nappa Leather (NAxx). Pricing is $3,000.
- Executive Package (ZPX) for 740i/745e models includes Panoramic Sky Lounge LED Roof (407), Front Ventilated Seats (453), Instrument Panel with Nappa Leather finish (4ND), and Ceramic Controls (4U1). Pricing is $2,500.
- Executive Package (ZPX) for 750i xDrive includes Panoramic Sky Lounge LED Roof (407), Power rear sunshade and rear side window shades (416), Front Ventilated Seats (453), Instrument Panel with Nappa Leather finish (4ND), Front massaging seats (4T7) and Ceramic Controls (4U1). Pricing is $3,900.
- Remote Engine Start (1CR) is introduced as a single option for $300. Not available on 745e models.
- Icon Adaptive LED Headlights with Laserlight (5AZ) is available as a single option for $1,000.
- Drive Recorder (6DR) will be available as a single option as of 9/2019 SOP for $200.
- Extended Shadowline Trim (7M9) is available as a single option for $350. This option requires ordering M Sport Package (ZMP).
Paint:
- New: Royal Burgundy Red Metallic (C25)
- New: Donington Grey Metallic (C28) - requires ordering M Sport Package (ZMP)
- New: Bernina Grey Amber Effect (C3E)
- New: BMW Individual Dravit Grey Metallic (C36)
- New: BMW Individual Tanzanite Blue II Metallic (C3Z)
- New: BMW Individual Aventurin Red Metallic (X1C)
- Deleted: Singapore Grey Metallic (B41)
- Deleted: Jatoba Brown Metallic (B65)
- Deleted: BMW Individual Ruby Black Metallic (X03)
- Deleted: BMW Individual Moonstone Metallic (X04)
- Deleted: BMW Individual Alandine Brown Metallic (X14)
Upholstery:
- New: NAMI Black Nappa Leather - requires ordering M Sport Package (ZMP)
- New: NMMY Mocha Nappa Leather with Extended Quilting (seat bolsters, armrests in doors and front & rear center armrests) - requires ordering ZLU
- New: NMRI Cognac Nappa Leather with Extended Quilting (seat bolsters, armrests in doors and front & rear center armrests) - requires ordering ZLU
- New: ZBF2 Amarone Brown/Black Full Merino Leather
- Deleted: ZBCR Caramel/Black Full Merino Leather
Trims:
- New: 4KE Fine-wood trim American oak dark with metal inlay
- New: 4KF Fine-wood trim poplar grain grey-metallic high-gloss
- Deleted: 4AY American Oak Wood Trim with metal inlay
Wheels:
- New: 20" Multi-spoke Ferric grey wheels, Style 777 with performance run-flat tires (29N) $2600 (740i models); $1300 (750i model) (N/A for 745e)
- New: 20" M Star-spoke jet black wheels, Style 817M with performance run-flat tires (29S) $1300 (N/A for 745e)
- New: 20" M Star-spoke orbit grey wheels, Style 817M with performance run-flat tires (29V) $1300 (N/A for 745e)
- Modified standard wheel for 750i: 19" Double-spoke wheels, style 628 with performance run-flat tires are now orbit grey (26G). Previous color was Reflex Silver, previous code: 24M
- Modified: 20" BMW Individual V-spoke wheels, style 649i with performance run-flat tires has a new code: 29R. Previous code was 2T3. (N/A for 745e)
- Modified: ZMP wheels 21F and 21G are now bi-color orbit grey
- Deleted: 20" M Double-spoke wheels, style 648M with performance run-flat tires (21H)
- Deleted: 20" Star-spoke forged and polished wheels, style 646 with performance run-flat tires (27Z)
|2020 MSRP
|Change from 2019
|BMW 740i Sedan
|$86,450
|$2,800
|BMW 740i xDrive Sedan
|$89,450
|$2,800
|BMW 745e xDrive Sedan
|$95,550
|$4,300
|BMW 750i xDrive Sedan
|$102,650
|$2,700
|BMW M760i xDrive Sedan
|$157,700
|$1,000
2020 Alpina B7 xDrive Sedan
2020 Alpina B7 xDrive Sedan begin production in July 2019.
The MY20 Alpina B7 xDrive Sedan receive a significant refresh as of March 2019 and have been enhanced with the same features as the 7 Series:
- New front bumper
- New Icon Adaptive LED headlights for all models
- New kidney grille with 40% enlarged surface area
- New hood, elevated by approximately 1.7”
- New front side parts, including a new Air breather geometry
- New rear bumper, including new tailpipe covers
- New tail lights featured 3D geometry
- New “light band” across the trunk
- Updated 8-cylinder engine resulting in 0-60 acceleration time of 3.5 seconds, down from 3.6 seconds.
- New top speed increased to 205 mph (up from previous B7’s 194 mph).
Standard Equipment Changes:
The MY20 Alpina B7standard equipment has been enhanced with the following elements:
Added:
- Active Driving Assistant Professional (5AU)
- Parking Assistant Plus (5DN)
- Live Cockpit Professional incl. Navi (6U3) including 12.3” Digital Instrument Cluster
- Connect Package Professional (6C4)
Deleted:
- Navigation Professional (609)
- Advanced Real time traffic information ARTTI (6AM)
- Remote Services (6AP)
- CD Player (650)
- Digital Instrument Cluster (6WB)
Optional Equipment:
- Drive Recorder (6DR) is offered as a single option for $100
|2020 MSRP
|Change from 2019
|Alpina B7 xDrive Sedan
|$141,700
|$2,350
2020 BMW 8 Series Coupe, Convertible and Gran Coupe
The 2020 8 Series models began production in July 2019.
8 Series Gran Coupe joins lineup for 2020.
6-cylinder models join lineup for 2020.
Standard Equipment Changes:
MY19 M850i Coupe and M850i Convertible equipment was carried forward into all MY20 8 Series (excluded M8).
MY20 8 Series Gran Coupe overview
Standard Equipment:
- Vernasca Leather (MAxx)
- Remote Engine Start (1CR)
- Comfort Access (322)
- Panoramic moonroof (402)
- Active Guard (5AV)
- BMW Laserlight (5AZ)
- Integral Active Steering (2VH) 840i xDrive and M850i xDrive
- Soft close automatic doors (323)
- Head-up Display (610)
- Harmon Kardon Hi-fi Sound System (688)
- Live Cockpit Professional (6U3) including Navigation Professional with 10.25” Center Display and 12.3” Digital Instrument Cluster.
- Connected Package Pro (6C4)
- Apple CarPlay with 1 year Trial (6CP)
MY20 M850i xDrive Gran Coupe adds:
- 20” Cerium grey alloy wheels alloy wheels (1N3)
- Individual Extended Merino Leather (VAxx)
- M Sport Brakes (2NH)
- M Sport Differential (2T4)
- Adaptive M Suspension Professional (2VW)
- M Sport Package content (M Sport steering wheel, Aerodynamic Kit, Rear Spoiler, Shadowline Exterior Trim and Anthracite Headliner)
Optional Equipment includes:
- Driving Assistance Package (ZDA) includes Active Driving Assistant (5AS), Parking Assistant Plus (5DN), Drive Recorder (6DR). Pricing is $1,100.
- Driving Assistance Professional Package (ZDY) includes Driving Assistant Professional (5AU) and Traffic Jam Assistant with extended hands-off (5AR), up to approximately 40mph. Pricing is $1,700 and requires ordering ZDA.
- M Sport Package (ZMP) is available on the 840i models and includes 19” wheels, Multi-function seats (4FM), as well as the typical M Sport contents.
- Comfort Seating Package (ZSB) for the 840i models Power rear sunshade & rear side window shades (416), Front ventilated seats (453), Multi-Function Seats (4FM), and Heated Front and Rear Seats (4HA) for $1,900. $850 for the M50i model (as Front ventilated Seats (453) and Multi-Function Seats (4FM) are standard).
- Racetrack Cooling and HP Tire Package (ZTK) available on M850i includes 20” M V-spoke jet black wheels (1N0) with high-performance runflat tires, M Technology Package (33T), Mobility Kit (2VC), and Extended Shadowline Trim (7M9) for $1,850.
- Integral Active Steering (2VH) is offered as a single option for the 840i for $1,150.
- M Carbon Roof (40C) is offered as a single option on the M850i for $3,000
- Glass Controls (4A2) for $650.
- Multi-Function Seats (4FM) is offered as a single option for the 840i models for $750.
- Carbon Fiber trim (4MC) is offered as a single option on M850i for $300.
- Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System (6F1) is offered as a single option for $3,400.
- Night Vision with Pedestrian Detection (6UK) is offered as a single option for $2,300
- Anthracite Alcantara Headliner (776) is offered as a single option for $1,000. $650 for the M850i (as 775 is standard).
- Extended Shadowline Trim (7M9) for $350. Requires ordering M Sport Package (ZMP) for the 840i models.
- M Carbon Exterior Package (71C) is offered as a single option on the M850i for $4,100.
|2020 MSRP
|Change from 2019
|BMW 840i Coupe
|$87,900
|--
|BMW 840i xDrive Coupe
|$90,800
|--
|BMW 840i Convertible
|$97,400
|--
|BMW 840i xDrive Convertible
|$100,300
|--
|BMW 840i Gran Coupe
|$84,900
|--
|BMW 840i xDrive Gran Coupe
|$87,800
|--
|BMW M850i xDrive Coupe
|$111,900
|$0
|BMW M850i xDrive Conv.
|$121,400
|$0
|BMW M850i xDrive Gran Coupe
|$108,900
|--
2020 BMW Z4 Roadster
The 2020 Z4 models go into production in March 2019 (Z4 M40i) and July 2019 (Z4 30i).
The Z4 M40i Roadster joins the Z4 sDrive30i Roadster for MY20.
MY20 Z4 Roadster content and pricing remain unchanged from 2019.
|BMW Z4 sDrive30i Roadster
|$49,700
|$0
|BMW Z4 M40i Roadster
|$63,700
|--
2020 BMW X1 SAV
A Refreshed 2020 BMW X1 is expected to arrive in Sept. 2019.
The MY20 BMW X1 has been enhanced with the following features:
- Entry Navigation (6UN) has been upgraded from 6.5” screen to 8.8” screen.
- Increased tailpipe diameter to 90mm (+20mm)
- Revised fog lamps with LED technology
- Wider Stance
- Kidney section grows in size & linked in the midd0le
- New LED iconography headlights
- Modified inserts in the rear apron
- Tinted glass taillights
- Wider rear light bars with signature BMW L shape & emphasize model’s wide stance
- Outer layer of rear bumper insert in body color
- Inner insert in satin aluminum on X line
- Contrasting decorative seams on instrument panel
- Floor mats with matching colors & contrast highlights
- Electronic Gear Shifter
- M Sport Changes
- Kidney & headlight design carry over to M Sport
- Proportions have grown
- “Implied” air vents are more dominant
- Integrated fog lights
- Fewer character lines in the surfaces
- Slightly revised rear apron geometry
Paint:
- Added Jucaro Beige Metallic (C2S)
- Added Storm Bay Metallic (C3N)
- Added Misano Blue Metallic (C1D)
- Deleted Estoril Blue (B45)
Wheels:
- Added 19” M Double Spoke bi-color wheels, style 816M w/ RFT (1RT)
- Added 18” Double Spoke Jet Black wheels, style 578 w/ RFT (1UU)
- Added 1X1 18” Y-Spoke bi-color wheels, style 579 with all-season RFT (1X1)
- Added 1X3 19” Y-Spoke bi-color wheels, style 580 w/ RFT (1X3)
- Deleted 19" Y-spoke wheels, style 511 w/RFT (1XW)
- Deleted 18" Y-spoke wheels, style 569 with all-season non run-flat tires (28A)
- Deleted 18" Y-spoke wheels, style 569 with all-season run-flat tires (1XV)
Optional Equipment:
- Convenience Package (ZCV) includes Power-Folding Mirrors (313), Universal Garage Door Opener (319), Comfort Access (322), Panoramic Moonroof (402) Auto-Dimming interior and exterior mirrors (430), Auto-dimming rearview mirror (431), Lumbar Support (488), Ambient Lighting (563) LED Fog Lights (5A1), and SiriusXM Satellite Radio with 1 year All Access Subscription (655). Pricing is $2,550.
- Premium Package (ZPP) includes Heated Steering Wheel (248), Heated Front Seats (494), Navigation Professional 8.8” screen (6UP), Head-up Display (610), and LED Headlights with Cornering Lights (5A4). Pricing is $2,000.
|2020 MSRP
|Change from 2019
|BMW X1 sDrive28i
|$35,200
|$250
|BMW X1 xDrive28i
|$37,200
|$250
2020 BMW X2 SAV
The 2020 BMW X2 goes into production July 2019.
Standard Equipment Changes:
The MY20 X2 standard equipment has been enhanced with the following elements:
- Entry Navigation (6UN) has been upgraded from 6.5” screen to 8.8” screen.
Optional Equipment:
- Premium Package (ZPP) includes Heated Steering Wheel (248), Heated Front Seats (494), Navigation Professional 8.8” screen (6UP), and Head-up Display (610). Pricing is $1,400.
|2020 MSRP
|Change from 2019
|BMW X2 sDrive28i
|$35,200
|$250
|BMW X2 xDrive28i
|$37,200
|$250
|BMW X2 M35i
2020 BMW X3 SAV
The 2020 BMW X3 goes into production in August 2019.
Standard Equipment Changes:
- The MY20 X3 standard equipment has been enhanced with the following elements:
- Live Cockpit Plus includes Navi (6U2) on the 30i models
- Connected Package Plus (6C2) on the 30i models
- Live Cockpit Pro includes Navi (6U3) on the M40i
- Connected Package Pro (6C4) on the M40i
- Galvanic Package (4U0)
- Led Headlights with Cornering lights (5A4) on the 30i models
Optional Equipment:
- Convenience Package (ZCV) includes Comfort Access (322), Panormaic Moonroof (402), Lumbar Support (488), Satellite Radio with 1 year subscription (655). Pricing is $2,250.
- Premium Package (ZPP) for the 30i models includes Heated Steering Wheel (248), Heated Front Seats (494), Live Cockpit Pro incl. Navi (6U3), Connected Package Pro (6C4), Head-up Display (610) and 19” wheels. Pricing is $2,750.
- Premium Package (ZPP) for the M40i includes Heated Steering Wheel (248), Heated Front Seats (494), Live Cockpit Pro incl. Navi (6U3), Connected Package Pro (6C4), and Head-up Display (610). Pricing is $2,450.
- Live Cockpit Pro incl. Navi (6U3) is available as a single option for $1,100. 6U3 will add Connect package pro (6C4) to the order.
- Ambient Lighting (4UR) is offered as a single option for $250 and no longer requires ordering leather.
- Comfort Access (322) is offered as a single option for $650.
|2020 MSRP
|Change from 2019
|BMW X3 sDrive30i
|$41,950
|$950
|BMW X3 xDrive30i
|$43,950
|$950
|BMW X3 M40i
|$55,900
|$1,250
2020 BMW X4 SAV
The 2020 BMW X4 into production in Aug. 2019 (X4 xDrive30i) and Sept. 2019 (X4 M40i)
Standard Equipment Changes:
Added:
- Comfort Access (322) on X4 xDrive30i
- Live Cockpit Professional incl. Navi (6U3)
- Connected Package Professional (6C4)
- Galvanic Package (4U0)
Deleted:
- Navigation Professional (609)
- Advanced Real time traffic information ARTTI (6AM)
- Remote Services (6AP)
- CD Player (650)
Optional Equipment:
- Convenience Package (ZCV) on the X4 xDrive30i includes Wireless Charging (6NW), WiFi Hotspot (6WD), Lumbar Support (488), and Satellite Radio with 1 year subscription (655). Pricing is $900.
|2020 MSRP
|Change from 2019
|BMW X4 xDrive30i
|$51,100
|$650
|BMW X4 M40i
|$61,000
|$550
2020 BMW X5 SAV
The 2020 BMW X5 goes into production in August 2019.
The new X5 M50i model joins the 40i and M50i for MY20.
A new 6-cylinder X5 xDrive45e PHEV model is expected in 2020.
Standard Equipment Changes:
Added:
- Comfort Access (322) on 40i models
- Wireless Charging (6NW) on 50i and M50i models
- WiFi Hotspot (6WD) on 50i and M50i models
Deleted:
- Smoker’s package (441)
The X5 M50i is additionally enhanced with the following elements:
- +67 Horsepower over X5 xDrive50i
- 20” Bi-color style 740M wheels (1TD)
- M Sport Brakes (2NH)
- M Sport Differential (2T4)
- Adaptive M Suspension (2VF)
- M Sport steering wheel, Aerodynamic Kit, Rear Spoiler, Shadowline Exterior Trim and Anthracite Headliner.
Optional Equipment:
- Convenience Package (ZCV) is available on the X5 40i models. This includes 4-Zone climate Control (4NB), Satellite Radio (655), Wireless Charging (6NW), WiFi hotspot (6WD), and Enhanced USB & Bluetooth (ZEB). Pricing is $1,050.
- Premium Package (ZPP) includes Remote Start (1CR), Head-up Display (610), and Gesture Control (6U8). Pricing is $1,250 for the X5 M50i model. This package includes the Convenience Package (ZCV) content on the X5 40i models, pricing is $2,300. When combined with M Sport Package (ZMP), ZPP is priced at $1,250 for the X5 40i models.
- Executive Package (ZPX) includes Soft-close automatic doors (323), Panoramic Sky Lounge LED Roof (407), Rear manual side window shades (417), Heated and Cooled Cupholders (44A), Laserlights (5AZ), Parking Assistant Plus (5DN), and Drive Recorder (6DR), in addition to the Premium Package (ZPP) content. Pricing is $4,550 for the X5 M50i. This package also includes the Convenience Package (ZCV) content for the X5 40i models and is priced at $5,600. When combined with M Sport Package (ZMP), pricing is $4550.
- With the parallel offer of the M50i model, M Sport Package (ZMP) will no longer be offered on the X5 xDrive50i.
- Dynamic Handling Package (ZDH) includes M Sport Brakes (2NH), M Sport Differential (2T4), Integral Active Steering (2VH), Adaptive M Suspension Professional (2VW), and Active Roll Stabilization (2VS). Pricing is $3,650 for the X5 xDrive40i and $2,600 for the X5 M50i (as M Sport Brakes (2NH) and M Sport Differential (2T4) are standard).
- Acoustic Glass (3KA) is available as a priority 1 single option for $600.
|2020 MSRP
|Change from 2019
|BMW X5 sDrive40i
|$58,900
|$500
|BMW X5 xDrive40i
|$61,200
|$500
|BMW X5 xDrive50i
|$76,150
|$400
|BMW X5 M50i
|$82,150
|--
2020 BMW X6 SAV
The new 2020 BMW X6 goes into production in August 2019.
Standard Equipment Changes (from previous generation X6)
Added Items:
- 2 USB ports with 2.1 Ampere charging
- 2nd Seat Row Backrest unlocking lever in the trunk
- Variable Damper Control
- Comfort Access (322)
- Sport Seats (481)
- SensaTec Dashboard (4AW)
- Travel and Comfort System Preparation (4FL)
- Ambient Lighting (4UR) replaces Ambient Lighting (563) and now includes 6 selectable light designs and an exterior “Light Carpet”.
- Adaptive Full LED Lights (552) replaces Xenon Headlights (522/524)
- Automatic High Beams (5AC)
- Active Protection (5AL)
- Active Driving Assistant (5AS) including Active Blind spot Detection, Frontal Collision Warning w/ City Collision Mitigation, and Lane Departure Warning
- CD Drive Preparation (65A)
- Live Cockpit Professional (6U3) including Navigation Professional with 12.3” CID and 12.3” Digital Instrument Cluster
- Digital Select Professional (6C4)
- Apple CarPlay with 1 year Trial (6CP)
- Vernasca Leather (MCxx)
- 20” Wheels
Deleted Items:
- CD Drive (650)
- Enhanced USB and Bluetooth (6NP)
- Digital Instrument Cluster (6WB) has been replaced by Live Cockpit Pro (6U3) which includes a fully digital 12.3” instrument cluster
- Luggage Compartment Package (493)
- Leather Dakota (LCxx)
The X6 M50i is enhanced with the following elements:
- 523 hp / 553 lb-ft engine
- 20” Bi-color style 740M wheels (1TD)
- M Sport Brakes (2NH)
- M Sport Differential (2T4)
- Adaptive M Suspension (2VF)
- M Sport Package content (M Sport steering wheel, Aerodynamic Kit, Rear Spoiler, Shadowline Exterior Trim and Anthracite Headliner)
Paints Added:
- Artic Grey Metallic (C27)
- Manhattan Metallic (C3D)
- Riverside Blue Metallic (C3W)
- Individual Tanzanite Blue Metallic (X10)
- Ametrin Metallic (X1B)
Paints deleted:
- Space Gray Metallic (A52)
- Glacier Silver Metallic (A83)
- Dark Olive Metallic (C07)
- Atlas Cedar Metallic (C2P)
- Azurite Black Metallic (S34)
- Pearl Silver metallic (X01)
- Ruby Red Metallic (X03)
Upholstery Changes
- Vernasca Leather (MAxx & MCxx) has replaced Leather Dakota (LCxx) as standard on all X6 models.
- Black Vernasca Leather w/ Brown Contrast Stitching (MAH9) is introduced for the M Sport Package.
- (Ind) Extended Merino Leather (VAxx & ZAxx) replaces Nappa Leather (NAxx) and is offered for $1,000 on all models.
- (Ind) Full Merino Leather (ZBxx) replaces (Ind) Extended Merino Leather (ZAxx) and will be offered for $3,350 on all models, including Leather Dashboard (4M5).
Package Changes:
- Convenience Package (ZCV) is introduced for the X6 40i models. This includes 4-Zone climate Control (4NB), Satellite Radio (655), Wireless Charging (6NW), WiFi hotspot (6WD), and Enhanced USB & Bluetooth (ZEB). Pricing is $1,050.
- On the X6 40i models M Sport package (ZMP) includes 20” wheels, style 740M with all-season run-flat tires (1TD), and Adaptive M Suspension (2VF) in addition to typical M Sport package options. This package requires ordering the Convenience Package (ZCV) for $0. ZMP is priced at $4,500.
- 22” wheels, bi-color style 742M with performance non run-flat tires (1PA), including a Space-saver spare (300), are available as an alternative M Sport Package wheel for $1900.
- 22” wheels, black style 742M with performance non run-flat tires (1PQ), including a Space-saver spare (300), are available as an alternative M Sport Package wheel for $1900.
- 21” wheels, style 741M with performance run-flat tires (1XN) are available as an alternative M Sport Package wheel for $950.
- 2-axle Air Suspension (2VR) is available as an alternative M Sport Package suspension for $150.
- Dynamic Handling Package (ZDH) is available as an alternative M Sport Package suspension on the X6 xDrive 40i for $3,650.
- Premium Package (ZPP) includes Remote Start (1CR), Head-up Display (610), and Gesture Control (6U8). Pricing is $1,250 for the X6 M50i model. This package includes the Convenience Package (ZCV) content on the X6 40i models, pricing is $2,300. When combined with M Sport Package (ZMP), ZPP is priced at $1,250 for the X6 40i models.
- Executive Package (ZPX) includes Soft-close automatic doors (323), Panoramic Sky Lounge LED Roof (407), Rear manual side window shades (417), Heated and Cooled Cupholders (44A), Laserlights (5AZ), Parking Assistant Plus (5DN), and Drive Recorder (6DR), in addition to the Premium Package (ZPP) content. Pricing is $4,550 for the X6 M50i. This package also includes the Convenience Package (ZCV) content for the X6 40i models and is priced at $5,600. When combined with M Sport Package (ZMP), pricing is $4,550.
- Driving Assistance Plus Package (ZDY) includes Driving Assistant Professional (5AU) and Traffic Jam Assistant with extended hands-off (5AR). Pricing is $1,700.
- Luxury Seating Package (ZLS) includes Front ventilating seats (453), Multi-contour seats (456) and Front massaging seats (4T7). Pricing is $1,600 for the X6 40i models and $1,200 for the X6 M50i (as Multi-contour seats (456) are standard).
- Off-road Package (ZOR) includes M Sport Differential (2T4), 2-axle air suspension (2VR) and Off-road Package (3E3). It is not available with M Sport Package (ZMP). Pricing is $3,950 and only available on the X6 xDrive40i.
- Parking Assistance Package (ZPK) includes Parking Assistant Plus (5DN), Surround View Cameras (ZX3), Active Park Distance Control (ZX1) and is priced for $700.
- Dynamic Handling Package (ZDH) includes M Sport Brakes (2NH), M Sport Differential (2T4), Integral Active Steering (2VH), Adaptive M Suspension Professional (2VW), and Active Roll Stabilization (ZX5). Pricing is $3,650 for the X6 xDrive40i and $2,600 for the X6 M50i (as M Sport Brakes (2NH) and M Sport Differential (2T4) are standard).
Optional Equipment Changes:
- Remote Engine Start (1CR) is offered as a single option for $300.
- M Sport Brakes (2NH) are offered as a single option for $650, and requires ordering at least the Convenience Tier.
- Integral Active Steering (2VH) is offered as a single option for $1,150, and requires 2-axle air suspension (2VR) or Dynamic Handling Package (ZDH).
- 2-axle air suspension is offered as a single option on the 40i models for $1,000, and requires Convenience Package (ZCV) or Premium Package (ZPP) or Executive Package (ZPX). In combination with M Sport Package (ZMP) it is priced at $150.
- Dynamic Damper Control + rear axle air suspension (2VM) is no longer offered.
- Acoustic Glass (3KA) is available as a priority 1 single option for $600.
- Trailer Hitch (3AC) is offered as a single option for $550.
- Illuminated Kidney Grille (3DN) is offered as a single option for $350.
- Rear Manual side window shades (417) is offered as a single option for $250.
- Luggage-compartment package (418) is offered as a single option for $350, starting in 12/19 SOP.
- Front Ventilated seats (453) are no longer available as a single option, as they are included in the Luxury Seating Package (ZLS).
- Multi Contour Seats (456) is offered as a single option on the X6 40i models for $750.
- Glass Controls (4A2) is offered as a single option for $650, and requires Convenience Package (ZCV) or Premium Package (ZPP) or Executive Package (ZPX) on the 40i models.
- Front and Rear Heated Seats (4HA) replaces Heated Rear Seats (496) and are priced at $350, as Heated Front Seats are standard.
- Heated Front Seats, Armrests, and Steering Wheel (4HB) replaces Heated Steering Wheel (248), and is priced at $250, as Heated Front Seats are standard.
- Piano Finish Black Trim (4ML) replaces Piano Finish Black Trim (XE7) as a Priority 1 option for $1,080.
- BMW Individual Fine-wood Trim Ash Grain Silver Grey High-gloss (4WW) is a Priority1 option for $1,080.
- Laserlights (5AZ) are available as a single option for $1000, requiring Premium Package (ZPP).
- Bang & Olufsen Sound System (6F2) is no longer available as a stand-alone option.
- Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System (6F1) is now available as a stand-alone option and pricing is $4,200 for the X6 40i models and $3,400 for the X6 M50i (as Harman/Kardon is standard).
- Anthracite Alcantara headliner (776) is offered a priority 1 single option for $650. This requires Convenience Package (ZCV) or Premium Package (ZPP) or Executive Package (ZPX) on the 40i models.
- Alcantara headliner in upholstery color (XD5) is a priority 1 option for $650, and requires Convenience Package (ZCV) or Premium Package (ZPP) or Executive Package (ZPX) on the 40i models.
- BMW Individual Fine-wood Trim Fineline Cross Black with Aluminum Inserts (XET) is available as a priority 1 option for $1,080.
- Merino Leather Dashboard (XT1) is no longer available.
|2020 MSRP
|Change from 2019
|BMW X6 sDrive40i
|$64,300
|--
|BMW X6 xDrive40i
|$66,600
|--
|BMW X6 M50i
|$85,650
|--
2020 BMW X7 SAV
The 2020 BMW X7 goes into production in March 2019.
A new X7 M50i model joins the existing 40i and 50i X7 models.
Standard Equipment Changes:
- Added (X7 xDrive50i and X7 M50i only):
- Active Driving Assistant (5AS)
- Remote Engine Start (1CR)
- Soft-Close Doors (323)
- Rear Side window shades (417)
- Gesture Control (6U8)
Deleted:
- Active Driving Assistant Professional (5AU) on X7 xDrive50i and X7 M50i
- Smoker’s package (441)
The X7 M50i is enhanced with the following elements:
- +67 Horsepower over X7 xDrive50i
- 22” V-spoke cerium grey wheels, style 755M (1Y7)
- M Sport Brakes (2NH)
- M Sport Differential (2T4)
- Adaptive M Suspension (2VF)
- M Sport steering wheel, Aerodynamic Kit, Rear Spoiler, Shadowline Exterior Trim and Anthracite Headliner)
Optional Equipment Changes:
- Dynamic Handling package (ZDH) including M Sport Brakes (2NH), M Sport Differential (2T4), Integral Active Steering (2VH), and Active Comfort Drive with Road preview (2VS). Pricing is $4,750 on the X7 xDrive50i, $3,850 on the X7 xDrive40i (as M Sport Differential is not offered), and $3,450 on X7 M50i (as M Sport Brakes (2NH) and M Sport Differential (2T4) is standard).
- Driving Assistance Professional (ZDY) includes Extended Traffic jam Assistant for limited access highways (5AR) and Active driving assistant pro (5AU). Pricing is $1,700.
- With the parallel offer of the M50i model, M Sport Package (ZMP) will no longer be offered on the X7 xDrive50i.
- Premium Package (ZPP) is available on the X7 xDrive40i and includes Remote Engine Start (1CR), Soft-Close Doors (323), Rear manual side window shades (417), Head-up Display (610), Harman Kardon (688), and Gesture Control (6U8). Pricing is $2,800.
- Executive Package (ZPX) includes Panoramic Sky Lounge LED Roof (407), Heated and Cooled Cupholders (44A), and Glass Controls (4A2). Pricing is $1,300 on the X7 xDrive50i and M50i. ZPX includes the ZPP content and price at $4,100. ZPX cannot be ordered with ZPP.
- 5-Zone climate control (4NN) is offered as a single option for $800.
|2020 MSRP
|Change from 2019
|BMW X7 xDrive40i
|$73,900
|$0
|BMW X7 xDrive50i
|$92,600
|$0
|BMW X7 M50i
|$99,600
|--
2020 BMW M2 Competition Coupe
The 2020 BMW M2 Competition Coupe goes into production March 2019.
There are no price or content changes for the M2 Competition.
|2020 MSRP
|Change from 2019
|BMW M2 Competition
|$58,900
|$0
2020 BMW M4 Coupe and Convertible
The 2020 BMW M4 models entered production in March 2019.
The limited production M4 CS continues into MY20.
There are no price or content changes for the M4.
|2020 MSRP
|Change from 2019
|BMW M4 Coupe
|$69,150
|$0
|BMW M4 Convertible
|$77,650
|$0
|BMW M4 CS Coupe
|$103,100
|$0
2020 BMW M5 Sedan
The 2020 BMW M5 Sedan goes into production July 2019.
The limited edition (35 cars for U.S.), M5 Edition 35 Years joins the M5 lineup for MY20.
Standard Equipment Changes:
Added:
- Live Cockpit Professional (6U3) including 12.3” Digital Instrument Cluster.
- Connect Package Professional (6C4)
- Wireless Charging (6NW)
Deleted:
- Navigation Professional (609)
- Advanced Real time traffic information ARTTI (6AM)
- Remote Services (6AP)
- CD Player (650)
- Enhanced USB & Bluetooth (6NS)
- Digital Instrument Cluster (6WB)
Optional Equipment:
- Executive Package (ZPX) includes Soft Close Doors (323), Power rear sunshade with manual rear side shades (416), Ventilated Front Seats (453), Front and Rear Heated Seats (4HA), 4-Zone Climate Control (4NB), Front Massaging Seats (4T7), and Parking Assistance Plus (5DN). Pricing is $3,650.
M5 Edition 35 Jahre
This M5 special edition is based off of the M5 Competition and will arrive late Fall.
This package includes the following elements:
- Frozen Dark Grey II Individual Paint
- Individual Upholstery with 35 Jahre Edition Trim finisher
- Executive Package (ZEC)
- M Drivers Package (7ME)
- Black Brake Calipers
|2020 MSRP
|Change from 2019
|BMW M5 Sedan
|$102,700
|$0
|BMW M5 Competition Sedan
|$110,000
|$0
|BMW M5 Edition 35 Years
|$128,995
|--
2020 BMW M8 Coupe and Convertible
The new 2020 BMW M8 Coupe and Convertible go into production in July 2019.
Standard Equipment:
- S63 Engine (600 HP)
- M xDrive All-Wheel-Drive
- 8-Speed M Steptronic Automatic Transmission (2TB) replaces the M Double-clutch Transmission (2MK).
- Remote Engine Start (1CR)
- Sound Control for Exhaust
- Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Roof
- Heated Steering Wheel (248)
- SensaTec Dashboard (4AW)
- Carbon Fiber Trim (4MC)
- Active Protection incl. Fatigue & Focus Alert (5AL)
- Active Guard (5AV) including Frontal Collision Warning
- Icon Adaptive LED Headlights with Laserlight (5AZ+5AC) replaces the Adaptive Xenon headlights (522+524)
- Head-up Display (610)
- Live Cockpit Professional (6U3)
- Connected Package Pro (6C4)
- Gesture Control (6U8)
- Wireless Charging (6NW)
- WiFi Hotspot (6WD)
Upholstery Changes
- Individual Full Merino Leather (ZBxx) including replaces Individual Extended Merino Leather (ZAxx) and is offered for $5,000.
Package Changes:
- Driving Assistance Package (ZDA) includes Active Driving Assistant (5AS), Parking Assistant Plus (5DN), Drive Recorder (6DR). Pricing is $1,100.
- Driving Assistance Professional Package (ZDY) includes Driving Assistant. Professional (5AU) and Traffic Jam Assistant with extended hands-off (5AR), up to approximately 40mph. Pricing is $1,700 and requires ordering ZDA.
Optional Equipment Changes:
- M Carbon Ceramic Brakes (2NK) is offered as a single option for $8,150.
- Moonlight Black soft top (3YA) is offered as a single option on the convertible models for $250.
- Neck Warmer (4NH) is offered as a single option for $500.
- Individual Piano Black Finish trim is offered as a single option for $1,080.
- Individual Ash Black Silver wood trim is offered as a single option for $1,080.
- Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System (6F1) is available as single option for $3,400.
- Night Vision with Pedestrian Detection (6UK) is offered as a single option for $2,800.
- M Carbon Exterior Package (71C) is offered as a single option for $5,400.
- M Driver’s Package (7ME) is offered as a single option for $2,500.
The M8 Competition models are enhanced with the following elements:
- Additional 17 HP (617 HP)
- Individual Full Merino Leather/Alcantara (MEJA) with door panel stitching and Merino Leather back panels
- M Sport exhaust system (1MA)
- 20” Forged M Star-spoke bi-color style 813M Wheel with performance non-RFT(1TH)
- M Safety Belts (4GQ)
- Extended Shadowline Trim (7M9)
|2020 MSRP
|Change from 2019
|BMW M8 Coupe
|$133,000
|--
|BMW M8 Competition Coupe
|$146,000
|--
|BMW M8 Convertible
|$142,500
|--
|BMW M8 Competition Conv.
|$155,500
|--
2020 BMW X3 M and X4 M
The new 2020 BMW X3 M and X4 M models go into production in April 2019.
Available in 473 hp trim and 503 hp Competition trim.
|2020 MSRP
|Change from 2019
|BMW X3 M
|$69,900
|--
|BMW X3 M Competition
|$76,900
|--
|BMW X4 M
|$73,400
|--
|BMW X4 M Competition
|$80,400
|--
2020 BMW Pricing.
*pricing does not include $995 Delivery and Handling.
|Model
|2020 MSRP Pricing
|BMW i3
|tba
|BMW i3s
|tba
|BMW i3 REX
|tba
|BMW i3s REX
|tba
|BMW i8 Coupe
|tba
|BMW i8 Roadster
|tba
|BMW 230i Coupe
|$35,300
|BMW 230i xDrive Coupe
|$37,300
|BMW M240i Coupe
|$45,800
|BMW M240i xDrive Coupe
|$47,800
|BMW 230i Convertible
|$41,100
|BMW 230i xDrive Convertible
|$43,100
|BMW M240i Convertible
|$50,400
|BMW M240i xDrive Convertible
|$52,400
|BMW M2 Competition
|$58,900
|BMW 330i Sedan (G20)
|$40,750
|BMW 330i xDrive Sedan (G20)
|$42,750
|BMW M340i Sedan
|$54,000
|BMW M340i xDrive Sedan
|$56,000
|BMW 430i Coupe
|$44,950
|BMW 430i xDrive Coupe
|$46,950
|BMW 440i Coupe
|$51,350
|BMW 440i xDrive Coupe
|$53,350
|BMW 430i Convertible
|$53,100
|BMW 430i xDrive Convertible
|$55,100
|BMW 440i Convertible
|$60,150
|BMW 440i xDrive Convertible
|$62,150
|BMW 430i Gran Coupe
|$44,750
|BMW 430i xDrive Gran Coupe
|$46,750
|BMW 440i Gran Coupe
|$51,150
|BMW 440i xDrive Gran Coupe
|$53,150
|BMW M4 Coupe
|$69,150
|BMW M4 Convertible
|$77,650
|BMW M4 CS Coupe
|$103,100
|BMW 530i Sedan
|$53,900
|BMW 530i xDrive Sedan
|$56,200
|BMW 530e PHEV
|$53,900
|BMW 530e xDrive PHEV
|$56,200
|BMW 540i Sedan
|$59,450
|BMW 540i xDrive Sedan
|$61,750
|BMW M550i xDrive Sedan
|$76,650
|BMW M5 Sedan
|$102,700
|BMW M5 Competition Sedan
|$110,000
|BMW 740i Sedan
|$86,450
|BMW 740i xDrive Sedan
|$89,450
|BMW 745e xDrive PHEV
|$95,550
|BMW 750i xDrive Sedan
|$102,650
|BMW M760i xDrive Sedan
|$157,700
|ALPINA B7 Sedan
|$142,800
|BMW 840i Coupe
|$87,900
|BMW 840i xDrive Coupe
|$90,800
|BMW M850i xDrive Coupe
|$111,900
|BMW 840i Convertible
|$97,400
|BMW 840i xDrive Convertible
|$100,300
|BMW M850i xDrive Convertible
|$121,400
|BMW 840i Gran Coupe
|$84,900
|BMW 840i xDrive Gran Coupe
|$87,800
|BMW M850i xDrive Gran Coupe
|$108,900
|BMW M8 Coupe
|$133,000
|BMW M8 Competition Coupe
|$146,000
|BMW M8 Convertible
|$142,500
|BMW M8 Competition Convertible
|$155,500
|BMW Z4 sDrive30i Roadster
|$49,700
|BMW Z4 M40i Roadster
|$63,700
|BMW X1 sDrive28i
|$35,200
|BMW X1 xDrive28i
|$37,200
|BMW X2 sDrive28i
|$36,400
|BMW X2 xDrive28i
|$38,400
|BMW X2 M35i
|$46,450
|BMW X3 sDrive30i
|$41,950
|BMW X3 xDrive30i
|$43,950
|BMW X3 M40i
|$55,900
|BMW X4 xDrive30i
|$51,100
|BMW X4 M40i
|$61,000
|BMW X5 sDrive40i
|$58,900
|BMW X5 xDrive40i
|$61,200
|BMW X5 xDrive50i
|$76,150
|BMW X5 M50i
|$82,150
|BMW X6 sDrive35i
|$64,300
|BMW X6 xDrive35i
|$66,600
|BMW X6 M50i
|$85,650
|BMW X7 xDrive40i
|$73,900
|BMW X7 xDrive50i
|$92,600
|BMW X7 M50i
|$99,600