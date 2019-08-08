Are you the type of person who enjoys unorthodox drag races? Folks, we have one for you right here, and we aren’t just talking about the selection of cars. This unlikely gathering of convertibles comes from Quattroruote on YouTube, and it covers just about every segment of droptops you can get. The only thing missing is a mid-engine Italian supercar, which is actually rather ironic since this clip comes from an Italian channel. But we digress – the action here transcends any language barrier.

The Mazda MX-5 holds the low end of the price spectrum in this four-way showdown It’s also the least powerful with just 181 horsepower, but at 2,339 pounds it’s also the lightest by a wide margin. The Ford Mustang is next, though it’s not a rip-snorting V8-powered GT but rather, the 310-horsepower EcoBoost model. Taking a tremendous leap up from there is the BMW M850i xDrive, which for this comparison is listed as costing €140,100. The same car in the U.S. starts at $121,400, but that price does give you an elegant GT car with a 523-hp twin-turbo V8. Unfortunately, it’s saddled with nearly 2.5 tons of car, something the Porsche 911 Carrera S doesn’t have to contend with. It also packs 443 hp from its flat-six, and on paper anyway, it’s the quickest car of the bunch.

Gallery: Four Way Convertible Drag Race

7 Photos

However, this drag race isn’t just about acceleration. That is, the first race isn’t. At the go-signal, the participants must first get the convertible roof fully down and then set off. As such, the small Miata with its quick-fold manual roof positively demolishes the pack, but that’s not really a drag race now, is it? After a series of other performance evaluations, the cars line up one more time for a proper head-to-head run, and as you can probably guess, the Mazda and Mustang are positively trounced by the Germans.

As for which convertible ultimately comes out on top, we’ll leave that bit of fun for the video.