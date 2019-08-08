This year, Infiniti is celebrating its 30th anniversary and what better way to mark the big jubilee than a new lineup of special edition models. The premium brand from Japan is happy to announce it will introduce the Edition 30 series during this year’s Pebble Beach Concours D’Elegance.

Not much is known about the range at the moment but the automaker says it will consist of the Q50, Q60, QX50, QX60, and QX80, all of which get visual tweaks that should make them easily distinguishable from the regular models. These improvements include dark chrome exterior grille surround, fender trim, and rear finisher. Similar black treatment is seen on the side-view mirrors and wheels, while body-color rear apron completes the package.

More importantly, all Edition 30 models come equipped as standard with driver assistance technologies that are typically part of the ProAssist pack. The range of features includes Intelligent Cruise Control, Distance Control Assist, Around View Monitor, Backup Collision Intervention, and Predictive Forward Collision Warning.

“Infiniti was born to redefine the rules within the luxury space, and we continue to deliver a level of luxury that is meant to be lived in and to be experienced to the fullest,” Jeff Pope, vice president of Infiniti Americas. “The Infiniti Edition 30 models are the latest representation of this vision, bringing together inspired design and advanced driver assistance technology that we pioneered.”

The automaker will launch the Edition 30 family of models in the fall of this year as 2020 models with pricing to be announced closer to the on-sale date.

Founded in 1989, Infiniti started selling vehicles in the United States on November 8 that year. Currently, the brand operates dealers in over 50 countries around the world, but it will cancel its business in Western Europe early next year. The company’s target for the next three years is to electrify its entire model portfolio.

Source: Infiniti