A lawsuit against General Motors was filled Wednesday, alleging the company of selling “hundreds of thousands” of diesel trucks equipped with engines that are not compatible with the diesel fuel in the United States. The affected pickups are from model years 2011 to 2016 branded as GMC and Chevrolet and powered by a 6.6-liter Duramax compression ignition motor.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Detroit and alleges the thinner American diesel compared to the same fuel in Europe provides less lubrication and allows air pockets to form inside the fuel injection pump, developed and delivered by Bosch. As a result, metal rubs against metal, producing miniature metal shavings. In turn, these metal shavings generated by the pump are distributed by the diesel fuel to the fuel injection system and damage the engines.

"The pump secretly deposits metal shavings and debris throughout the fuel injection system and the engine until it suddenly and catastrophically fails without warning," the lawsuit against GM alleges. "Such catastrophic failure often causes the vehicle to shut off while in motion and renders it unable to be restarted, because the vehicle’s fuel injection system and engine component parts have been completely contaminated and destroyed."

Originally, the lawsuit was filed on behalf of just eight plaintiffs but said the number of affected owners "is at least in the tens of thousands, and are numerous and geographically dispersed across the country." A complaint from an unnamed 2012 GMC Sierra 3500 HD driver to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration was cited in the lawsuit.

Below is a list of all affected vehicles: