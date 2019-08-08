We’ve seen our fair share of modified X-Class pickup trucks in the two years that have passed since Mercedes introduced its utilitarian vehicle using the bones of the Nissan Navara. We’re still under the impression the three-pointed star should come out with a rugged version of its workhorse by taking inspiration from the G-Class 4x42. One tuner decided to take matters into its own hands by developing a package that turns the X-Class into an off-road-ready machine.

After showing us its beefy Mercedes G-Class last month, Germany’s delta4x4 is back with a similar program tailored to the X-Class. The aftermarket specialists can jack up the body and increase the suspension travel to make the pickup truck more competent on bumpy terrain. A bullbar made from stainless steel complements the hardware changes and can be combined with other accessories like a sports bar for the bed.

Gallery: Mercedes X-Class by delta4x4

15 Photos

In addition, those chunky fender flares make the body wider by as much as 100 mm (4 in) to enable a more aggressive stance as you’d expect from a proper off-roader. Those willing to spend more and further customize the trunk can opt for one of the alloy wheels designs available in sizes from 17 to 23 inches or go for a roof-mounted LED light bar.

These sort of upgrades make the most sense on the flagship X350d 4Matic version with its 3.0-liter V6 diesel engine pumping out 258 horsepower and 406 pound-feet (550 Newton-meters) of torque. If you fancy the posh pickup from Mercedes, you might want to get one while you still can as a worrying report indicates the X-Class will be terminated due to poor sales.

The truck’s possible cancellation would be a sad situation taking into account Mercedes was – at least at one point – considering a high-performance version with the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine. Fans of the Navara-based pickup can at least take comfort from knowing there are many tuners out there willing to spice up the X-Class, even if that means coming out with a 6x6 beast like Carlex Design teased a while back.