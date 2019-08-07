The 2020 SEAT Leon has been in various stages of development since at least May 2018 when our spy photographers captured for the first time a partially camouflaged prototype. Since then, the new Leon has been spied numerous times at several locations including the Nürburgring. A new video has the SEAT again at the famous track continuing its testing ahead of a likely reveal later this year.

The fourth-generation SEAT Leon is much sharper in appearance than the outgoing model. While the compact hatchback is still covered in camouflage, there are no unsightly bulges or black cladding hiding the design. It’s easy to spot the headlights, fog lights, and taillights through the camo. Like its other VW Group siblings, the new Leon will ride on the group’s MQB platform; however, its design looks sportier than its stablemates like the VW Golf and Skoda Octavia.

The video doesn’t give us a peek inside; however, we do have spy photos of the interior from earlier. While automakers often keep interiors clad in camo, too, the Leon’s interior spy photos showed no such coverings. Instead, we could see what appeared to be an all-digital instrument cluster with a map between the gauges, a new center stack design, and an infotainment display on the dash to meet today’s customer expectations.

The 2020 SEAT Leon should debut during the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show that kicks off next month. There will be a Leon ST wagon version, too; however, it’s unclear when we’ll see that. We also don’t know much about powertrains other than there’s a plug-in hybrid version for both the wagon and hatch. There will also be a Cupra version that’s expected to deliver more than 242 horsepower (180 kilowatts) when it arrives next year. Until SEAT makes the Leon official, we’ll keep waiting to see where the prototypes pop up next.